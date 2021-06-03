News Virginian reopens office for in-person service

The News Virginian reopened its office Thursday after a more than 14-month closure.

The newspaper’s office on Rosser Avenue in Waynesboro has been closed since March 2020 because of safety concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business hours for customers will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Clear barriers will be in place to help News Virginian employees and the public feel comfortable and safe.

During the transition back to normal operations, customers are required to wear a mask while in the building and remain behind the barriers — one on the front desk, for seated customers; and, the other on the counter, for standing customers. Only two customers will be allowed inside the office at one time.

Virginia’s infection rates have remained in the hundreds for nearly a month, largely due to more than 8 million vaccines administered in the past 5½ months. As of Friday morning, 54.9% of Virginia’s adult population (age 18 and over) had been fully vaccinated, and 66.4% had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s dashboard.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 59 new cases and eight new deaths related to COVID-19. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 2.7%.

For more information, call The News Virginian at (540) 949-8213.

