No hogwash here: Albert available for adoption at SVASC

LYNDHURST — Sow-prise! Albert “Einswine” is now available for adoption at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.
On Nov. 13, Augusta County Animal Control found the pig running at large on route 340 in Crimora near Mt. Ridge Mobile Home Park. He was taken to SVASC and never claimed.
Einswine is thought to be about a year old and is a smaller breed of pot-bellied pig. It’s believed he spent his time outdoors before arriving at the shelter.
“Once he’s outside it takes us forever to get him inside, so I think he would be better in a farming area or either just an outdoor fenced-in area or even a fenced-in yard to where he can’t get out,” said SVASC kennel attendant Danielle Miller.
Miller said pigs are very similar to dogs. Because Einswine is still young, he has plenty of time to learn how to live indoors with proper training. Surprisingly, it’s fairly easy to house train a pig.
“Generally, if you’re looking at a pig, just think of having a dog,” Miller said. “What you do for a dog should do for a pig.”
Because he’s not used to being handled, Einswine does occasionally bite when being handled. Miller said you could catch yourself from being bitten. To help with this, the new owner should hold the pig every day.
“The more you can handle a pig, the better off [it is],” Miller said. “It won’t be in a feral state.”
As far as diet goes, pot-bellied pigs can have pig food and most fruits and vegetables. Onions and lettuce are harmful to pigs, and they shouldn’t consume them, Miller said.
Along with spending time outdoors, Einswine loves tennis balls. Pigs love toys, too, Miller said. He likes to eat towels but isn’t messy, another reason he could easily be an indoor pig.
Owners can also keep pigs outdoors during the winter months. To ensure the animal stays warm in the cold, they need straw and insulation around their living area. Miller said the straw would keep them warm as long as they have an insulated place to stay warm.
If you or someone you know are Einswine’s original owner, he must be adopted from the shelter because the 5 to 10 day period of holding a stray at the shelter has lapsed.
“Once that legal holding period is up, it’s in our custody,” said SVASC director Hannah Richardson. “We can’t really do the reclaim, so they just have to adopt it from us.”
Einswine’s adoption fee is $50. SVACS is currently operating by appointment-only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Appointments can be made by emailing staff.scasc@gmail.com or by calling the shelter at (540) 943-5142.
