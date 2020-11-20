No hogwash here: Albert available for adoption at SVASC

“The more you can handle a pig, the better off [it is],” Miller said. “It won’t be in a feral state.”

As far as diet goes, pot-bellied pigs can have pig food and most fruits and vegetables. Onions and lettuce are harmful to pigs, and they shouldn’t consume them, Miller said.

Along with spending time outdoors, Einswine loves tennis balls. Pigs love toys, too, Miller said. He likes to eat towels but isn’t messy, another reason he could easily be an indoor pig.

Owners can also keep pigs outdoors during the winter months. To ensure the animal stays warm in the cold, they need straw and insulation around their living area. Miller said the straw would keep them warm as long as they have an insulated place to stay warm.

If you or someone you know are Einswine’s original owner, he must be adopted from the shelter because the 5 to 10 day period of holding a stray at the shelter has lapsed.

“Once that legal holding period is up, it’s in our custody,” said SVASC director Hannah Richardson. “We can’t really do the reclaim, so they just have to adopt it from us.”

Einswine’s adoption fee is $50. SVACS is currently operating by appointment-only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Appointments can be made by emailing staff.scasc@gmail.com or by calling the shelter at (540) 943-5142.

