No humbugs here: ASC to perform 'A Christmas Carol,' help spread holiday cheer to Valley Mission

STAUNTON — As the cast of "A Christmas Carol" prepares for opening night at the Blackfriars Playhouse, they’re actually trying to prevent hearing “bah humbug” this Christmas in the Valley, in a sense.
The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is ready to launch Project Goodfellow yet again in partnership with Valley Mission in an effort to help those in need this holiday season.
Stephanie Cabacoy, the development and engagement manager at the American Shakespeare Center, said the partnership with the local mission has been going strong since 2018.
“Project Goodfellow is our annual community service project,” Cabacoy said. “We partner with Valley Mission and we encourage our patrons to give back to those at the Mission. We are collecting rain gear, ponchos, shower shoes, first aid supplies and cleaning supplies for all of the Mission residents.”
Cabacoy also encouraged residents and theater patrons to donate as well, if possible.
“We will be starting collections this Friday, Dec. 3, running through Jan. 3,” Cabacoy said.
According to the ASC’s website, donations will be accepted weekly Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday through Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., and during all performances of "A Christmas Carol." Donations can also be dropped off at the Blackfriars Playhouse in designated collection bins found in the lobby.
“It’s a two-part community service project where we send out the entire list of what the mission needs to all of our patrons who are coming to see ‘A Christmas Carol,’” Cabacoy said. “They can drop off all of their belongings at the box office up until the start of the show. In a pre-pandemic world, normally we would go to the mission and perform a little bit of the ‘Christmas Carol’ music, but to honor their safety protocols and our safety protocols, this year we’re doing a virtual message of holiday greetings and a reading of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas.’”
Brandon Carter, the ASC’s interim director of artistic development, was touched that folks at the American Shakespeare Center aren’t alone in their goal to help the local mission, noting Staunton and its surrounding communities are also ready to contribute this Christmas.
In a sense, the giving spirit that Scrooge finds in the classic Charles Dickens tale is the same spirit that the ASC is trying to spread to those in need.
“Looking at Scrooge, looking at us, it’s easy to just silence yourself and all of the stuff and trauma that you’ve been through and forget that you have a community around you,” Carter said. “I think it’s just a reminder of you’re not alone and we should all spread the joy together, give back and help out our neighbors.”
Atthough the show’s cast won’t be able to act out parts of the show at Valley Mission personally again this year, ASC Director of Advancement Kelly Burdick Carter is still excited the mission’s kids will be able to come to the theater and see the show in-person for themselves later this month.
“We collect for the mission and then we give back to the mission, usually with that visit,” Burdick Carter said. “After that, the kids get to come back and see the show themselves. We give tickets to the mission. In the first few years that we did it, some of the actors came in their costumes, so they got to meet Scrooge and the ghosts. They got to take photos with them and play, and then a couple of weeks later, they came back and got to see those same actors on stage. This year, even though we’re not able to make the live visit, they are going to be able to come and see the show.”
Burdick Carter is also excited for all in attendance, new and old, to see the playhouse downtown and said it’s one of her favorite parts about working at the American Shakespeare Center. She hopes anyone interested in seeing the show or helping the mission stops by and sees the building’s interior for themselves.
“I think for those who haven’t been here or haven’t been to [the] theater in a long time, ‘Christmas Carol’ is a good way to start,” Burdick Carter said. “Christmas is a wonderful time to come because we decorate the inside with garland. The garland against the wood is so beautiful. This year, our technical team designed this beautiful garland that has cinnamon sticks and orange slices, so it even smells kind of beautiful in there and festive. It’s a great way to experience the playhouse for the first time.”
As for the show specifically, Carter is ready for the SAW region to see what "A Christmas Carol" has in store for its viewers later in the month.
“Folks are always looking forward to seeing what the Fezziwig rap is or the dances, what we do with it, who’s playing Scrooge,” Carter said. “It’s interesting to see their faces in the audience and taking them by surprise.”
Cabacoy added that "A Christmas Carol" is particularly special for everyone at the American Shakespeare Center each year, as it’s become a local favorite for many in the Valley.
“‘Christmas Carol’ is a family tradition that we see every year,” Cabacoy said. “We normally have people lining up down the street at 4 o’clock for a performance. This is one of those family traditions [where] people come back year after year no matter how many times they’ve seen it. If we can encourage those people who come here all the time to give back to the community, then we would take that up as one of the pillars of the community and encourage good will and giving.”
For local residents who are looking forward to see the show, their first chance to do so will be 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10.
“I think folks should come and see what we’re doing,” Carter said. “Hopefully, they can relate and we can break some bread together. Come join us at the playhouse. We’ll be back in full effect in 2022 after ‘Christmas Carol.’”
