North Carolina man dies in Nelson County accident

A Greensboro, N.C. man died Sunday in a single-car accident in Nelson County, according to the Virginia State Police.
The accident happened at 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 29 more than a quarter-mile north of Wilson Hill Road. A 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Andrew A. Rayle, 37, of Greensboro, ran off the left side of the road, stuck a ditch and several trees and overturned, according to the state police.
Rayle died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
News Virginian Staff Reports
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.
