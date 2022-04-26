 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

North Carolina man dies in Nelson County accident

A Greensboro, N.C. man died Sunday in a single-car accident in Nelson County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The accident happened at 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 29 more than a quarter-mile north of Wilson Hill Road. A 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Andrew A. Rayle, 37, of Greensboro, ran off the left side of the road, stuck a ditch and several trees and overturned, according to the state police.

Rayle died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

