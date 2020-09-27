North Mountain, Pete's Cave Trail showcases Valley of Virginia

IRON GATE — The final hike in the summer hiking series would be a perfect hike to take this fall, especially when the leaves start changing. Of the 25 or so trails that my friend and I explored from March to September during this pandemic year, this hike, called North Mountain/Pete’s Cave Trail, ranked at the top of our list.
Seasoned hiker Jody Hardy recommended this hike to me. He described it as “fairly easy with spectacular views,” and he was right on the mark. The North Mountain/Pete’s Cave Trail is a 3.4-mile (6.8 out and back) trail that takes hikers along the ridge of North Mountain (which is also the line between the counties of Alleghany and Rockbridge), plunges into a glen filled with giant boulders and then culminates on a west-facing rock cliff.
The first task for this hike is actually finding the trailhead. Just take I-81 south and continue west on I-64. Get off on Exit 35 and take Rt. 770 up the mountain and into the National Forest. Within 15 minutes, you will be at the trailhead. Do not be fooled into looking for a formal parking area, as the parking is literally just a wide spot in the road. The unmarked trailhead is across the road as you face east.
The trail begins with a short scramble uphill and then levels off. Within a few tenths of a mile, you hit the first views as the trail opens up to spectacular vistas looking down into the Valley of Virginia. Big and Little House Mountains — the prominences that define the scenery around Lexington — were below us as we edged out onto the rock face. Lake Robertson can also be seen far below. Don’t spend too much time taking photographs at the first outcropping, because there are more views ahead.
The rock face views pretty much disappear after the first half-mile or so although the view into the Valley is often just off your shoulder as one literally hikes the spine of North Mountain. The trail goes in and out of the forest and glades along the ridgeline and, at times, the path is quite grassy. More often than not, however, the trail goes through waist high native mint plants — mountain mint and bee balm. Earlier in the summer, the plants were literally abuzz with insects, especially butterflies.
The geology at the top of the mountain is mind-blowing, as hikers will see in an up-close-and-personal way at the 3.4-mile mark — this is the Pete's Cave part of the hike. All of a sudden, the trail arrives at some stone steps and hikers are suddenly in a grotto surrounded by giant rocks leaning at odd angles with openings, tunnels and arches all around. It is easy to imagine a group of giants standing on top of the mountain eons ago and just tossing boulders around for the heck of it. Once hikers enter the shadowy grotto, they will notice a dramatic temperature drop.
Take a little time to explore this primeval wonderland before relocating the trail (not a particularly easy task) and scramble out into the daylight again. A few yards further and the trail opens up to a westerly facing rock outcropping. These cliffs that look down on Interstate 64 and the Allegheny Mountains provided the only western view on a hike that is filled with views.
This is as good a place as any to sit, enjoy the view and eat a snack. Although the trail goes further, this makes a good turnaround point. Head back to the car for a 6.8-mile round trip. Depending on how many times one stops to take photographs, this hike will take four to five hours. The elevation gain is 761 feet. The other bonus on this hike is that, if you go during the week, you will have the place to yourselves. We saw two hikers at the very beginning and nary a soul the rest of the way.
Nancy Sorrells writes stories about sports and history, including an occasional column, for The News Virginian.
