North Mountain, Pete's Cave Trail showcases Valley of Virginia

IRON GATE — The final hike in the summer hiking series would be a perfect hike to take this fall, especially when the leaves start changing. Of the 25 or so trails that my friend and I explored from March to September during this pandemic year, this hike, called North Mountain/Pete’s Cave Trail, ranked at the top of our list.

Seasoned hiker Jody Hardy recommended this hike to me. He described it as “fairly easy with spectacular views,” and he was right on the mark. The North Mountain/Pete’s Cave Trail is a 3.4-mile (6.8 out and back) trail that takes hikers along the ridge of North Mountain (which is also the line between the counties of Alleghany and Rockbridge), plunges into a glen filled with giant boulders and then culminates on a west-facing rock cliff.

The first task for this hike is actually finding the trailhead. Just take I-81 south and continue west on I-64. Get off on Exit 35 and take Rt. 770 up the mountain and into the National Forest. Within 15 minutes, you will be at the trailhead. Do not be fooled into looking for a formal parking area, as the parking is literally just a wide spot in the road. The unmarked trailhead is across the road as you face east.