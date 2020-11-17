Officers, nurse at Middle River Regional Jail positive for COVID-19

Nine officers and one nurse at Middle River Regional Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 and are self-isolating at home, the jail announced Tuesday.

MRRJ said it was notified over the weekend that “a number of officers” on the evening shift had either tested positive or were self-quarantining pending a test result.

Since then, at least one officer on the day shift has also tested positive, as well as a part-time nurse that worked on Saturday, Sept. 15.

A number of additional jail staff also are self-isolating pending test results.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In response to the positive test results, Superintendent Jeffrey Newton canceled all family visitation and all inmate programs. Additionally, inmate movement is limited to “absolute minimum,” only emergency medical appointments are allowed, transfers will be stopped for the next two weeks, and court cases will be delayed where possible for self-reporting inmates for at least the next 30 days.

The Central Shenandoah Health District at the Virginia Department of Health has advised MRRJ to keep new inmates separate from the general population until there is “a clearer picture of how wide-spread the staff positive test rate is moving forward.”