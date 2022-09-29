Oktoberfest returns to Frontier Culture Museum after two-year hiatus

Prost, or cheers in German, to October and the beginning of fall weather.

The Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton is bringing Oktoberfest back Saturday after a two-year hiatus. Since portions of the Valley's population is of German ancestry, this event celebrates German heritage and how the culture progresses over in Germany, but also in the U.S.

Paige Hildebrand, the event coordinator at the Frontier Culture Museum, said the museum is excited to host Oktoberfest once again.

“This is one of our biggest events of the year,” she said. “We’re super excited about bringing this event back to the Staunton community.”

Hildebrand said last year and in 2020 it had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the museum did host German Heritage Day last year, the turnout was not as good as before the pandemic because there was no live music or beer.

“It was basically all down,” Hildebrand said. “It was still kind of talking about German culture, but nowhere near as intense as what we would normally do for in October.”

Live music will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday. The bands that will be performing include the Stadtkapelle Gersthofen band from Augsburg, Germany, and Elbe Musikanten German band from Richmond. Some members of Stadtkapelle Gersthofen are visiting the U.S. for the first time, said Bruce Fox, the band’s spokesperson.

“I think they’re looking forward to being an area where there’s a lot of history, obviously there’s a lot of history in Germany, so looking forward to comparing the history,” he said. “I think the important thing is that they’re looking forward to being the joy of music.”

Rainer Schaller, president of Stadtkapelle Gersthofen, said the band performs regularly at these types of festivals at Gersthofen and Augsburg and Oktoberfest is often celebrated there as well.

"Many similar festivals are a part of the tradition all over Bavaria, of course, smaller but with a better atmosphere in terms of coziness. Nearly every village in Bavaria celebrates an annual church fair with a beer tent ad mostly local brass music," he said. “Here, [in Gersthofen and Augsburg], you find mostly just people from the local community, who have fun sitting together, chatting while drinking beer, having good food, and listening to polkas and traditional music.”

There will also be German-themed activities occurring around the museum from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food will be offered that day from Bavarian Chef in Madison and Rick’s BBQ and Catering in Waynesboro. Beer and other beverages will be offered by Blue Ridge Brewery in Waynesboro.

Hilderbrand said the museum staff have been busy turning the event site into a little German town.

“Seeing a site that is fully immersed in that kind of culture, that’s a lot of fun,” Hildebrand said.

Tickets cost $19 for adults, $15 for seniors and veterans and $9 for children ages 6-12. Frontier Culture Museum Annual Passes cannot be used for this event.

Tickets for this event can be purchased at frontiermuseum.org.