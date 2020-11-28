On Small Business Saturday, shop owners thankful for community support

“I work at the hospital, so I completely understand the struggle of businesses not being able to stay open during this time.”

Jonathan and Amber Buck shopped at Rockfish Gap Outfitters on Small Business Saturday. The two are big fans of the outdoors and have enjoyed coming to the store since they moved to Waynesboro a little over a year ago.

“We definitely like to support local businesses, especially this year with how crazy it’s been,” Amber said.

Rockfish Gap Outfitters has been in business for 34 years now. The support from the community this year has been awesome, said store manager Rich Gibson.

“We’re a local shop, and customers are our lifeline being a small independent retail store,” Gibson said. “We don’t sell online, so all of our customers have to come in here, so for us, that’s super important.”

Faded Poppy Mercantile owners Jason and Sara Kite made sure their regular customers could safely shop with them on Saturday. The owners moved the contents of their small shop outdoors.