One arrested after fight at Walgreen's in Verona

VERONA — One person is under arrest after the Augusta County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call for a fight at Walgreen's in Verona on Tuesday.

At 5:06 p.m. a 911 call was placed from the Walgreen's store located on Lee Highway for a fight involving two males. One was reported to be armed and brandishing a firearm, the sheriff's office said.

Responding deputies located both individuals, one across the street and one within the Dollar General Store who was detained at 5:09 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The male located within the Dollar General Store, 25-year-old Dakota Alexander Davis, was found to be in possession of a concealed and loaded .357 magnum revolver.

Davis was subsequently arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, brandishing a firearm, possession of firearms while in possession of certain substances, and possession of controlled substances.

He is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.