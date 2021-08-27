One-million square foot warehouse approved by Augusta County Board of Supervisors

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The project will work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to analyze Ramsey Road and then add lanes as needed to minimize traffic impacts from an increase in tractor-trailers.

During the project’s first public hearing on Aug. 10 before the planning commission, several residents voiced their concerns about the lack of concrete detail surrounding the warehouse. On Wednesday, Scott Hevener, who lives on Ramsey Road, was the lone voice against the project.

Hevener said the county is unable to handle the amount of employment a warehouse this large would bring, citing unemployment rates and conversations he had with other workforces with hundreds of open positions.

“There’s just no labor or qualified labor to fill these positions we currently have, and now we’re going to throw a 1,000 [more jobs]. We do not have the labor force,” Hevener said.

Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton disagreed with the concern, stating the county’s previous workforce numbers before the pandemic showed enough labor was available. Seaton also said the time was right to rezone the property.

“I think this is a lot better than what it is currently zoned, and clearly, its current zoning has not brought in any developers,” Seaton said. “I think it will be better for the neighbors.”

As a part of the proffers signed, the applicant will pay the county $300,000 upon the approval of the final site plan. These funds can be used to the county’s desire.

