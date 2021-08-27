One-million square foot warehouse approved by Augusta County Board of Supervisors

VERONA — A one-million-square-foot warehouse will proceed in Fishersville after a unanimous rezoning by the Augusta County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night.
The 105-acre land, located near Ramsey Road and Tinkling Spring Road, was rezoned from general business and multi-family residential to general industrial after a brief presentation at Wednesday’s meeting.
The current site plan for the warehouse includes four entrances, 96 loading docks, 406 trailer parking stalls and 1,020 car parking stalls. The number of employees estimated to work at the warehouse is around 800.
Scott Williams, a developer representing the project, told the board about several failed attempts to develop the land under its current zoning, citing the changing landscape of retail since the advancements of the internet.
“Twenty years ago, retail looked like big boxes or strip centers. Today, retail looks like a smartphone, a website and a distribution center,” Williams said. “This [zoning] really is the retail we all thought was coming for this space, it is just today’s retail and not what we had 20 years ago.”
The intention for the warehouse is to be leased out to a national retailer, according to representing attorney Steven Meade. Upon final site approval, the expectation is the warehouse can be finished in less than or around 24 months, Meade said.
The project will work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to analyze Ramsey Road and then add lanes as needed to minimize traffic impacts from an increase in tractor-trailers.
During the project’s first public hearing on Aug. 10 before the planning commission, several residents voiced their concerns about the lack of concrete detail surrounding the warehouse. On Wednesday, Scott Hevener, who lives on Ramsey Road, was the lone voice against the project.
Hevener said the county is unable to handle the amount of employment a warehouse this large would bring, citing unemployment rates and conversations he had with other workforces with hundreds of open positions.
“There’s just no labor or qualified labor to fill these positions we currently have, and now we’re going to throw a 1,000 [more jobs]. We do not have the labor force,” Hevener said.
Wayne Supervisor Scott Seaton disagreed with the concern, stating the county’s previous workforce numbers before the pandemic showed enough labor was available. Seaton also said the time was right to rezone the property.
“I think this is a lot better than what it is currently zoned, and clearly, its current zoning has not brought in any developers,” Seaton said. “I think it will be better for the neighbors.”
As a part of the proffers signed, the applicant will pay the county $300,000 upon the approval of the final site plan. These funds can be used to the county’s desire.