One year later: Papa's Kitchen looking to expand after opening during pandemic

Coming up on almost one year of business, Papa’s Kitchen owner Jamar Johnson said opening a restaurant despite the COVID-19 pandemic was his “smartest business move.”

With his security firm taking a financial hit from the pandemic, Johnson took a chance on opening a restaurant.

The soul food restaurant opened on May 2 in the former Wings of Waynesboro location on North Delphine Avenue.

“I was going to wait to open until after the pandemic, but it’s actually been one of the best things I’ve ever done. This is something that I love to do whether it’s cooking or the customer service aspect. Everyone has been really supportive of Papa’s Kitchen since the beginning,” Johnson said.

Coming up on his opening anniversary, Johnson said he’s looking into expanding in 2021 — possibly to the former Ruby Tuesday’s location off Rosser Avenue.

Johnson said he wants to make Papa’s Kitchen much bigger, which his current location can’t accommodate.

“There’s a lot of things I have in myself and this business that I envision in terms of getting into the community,” he said.