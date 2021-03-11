One year later: Papa's Kitchen looking to expand after opening during pandemic

Coming up on almost one year of business, Papa’s Kitchen owner Jamar Johnson said opening a restaurant despite the COVID-19 pandemic was his “smartest business move.”
With his security firm taking a financial hit from the pandemic, Johnson took a chance on opening a restaurant.
The soul food restaurant opened on May 2 in the former Wings of Waynesboro location on North Delphine Avenue.
“I was going to wait to open until after the pandemic, but it’s actually been one of the best things I’ve ever done. This is something that I love to do whether it’s cooking or the customer service aspect. Everyone has been really supportive of Papa’s Kitchen since the beginning,” Johnson said.
Coming up on his opening anniversary, Johnson said he’s looking into expanding in 2021 — possibly to the former Ruby Tuesday’s location off Rosser Avenue.
Johnson said he wants to make Papa’s Kitchen much bigger, which his current location can’t accommodate.
“There’s a lot of things I have in myself and this business that I envision in terms of getting into the community,” he said.
In his first year in business, Johnson donated holiday meals to the community for both Thanksgiving and Christmas. While he didn’t expect to give back in his first year, Johnson said he felt inspired to because of the hardships the community was facing with COVID.
“It’s something I always wanted to do. I’m a big giver. The pandemic and restrictions at that time kept people from being with their families and hindered us from doing a lot of things, so I wanted to help,” Johnson said.
Opening during the pandemic has had its ups and downs, he said, but has taught him patience and to always lend a hand.
Donating meals “opened my eyes to what the community doesn’t have, and I want to provide for it,” Johnson said.