Open house on I-81, interchange congestion at Weyers Cave set for Monday

The public is invited to a Monday evening open house at Blue Ridge Community College on a study to improve congestion and corridor improvements at Interstate 81 at the Weyers Cave exit 235 and Route 256 interchange.

The open house is set from 5 to 7 p.m. at Blue Ridge’s Plecker Workforce Center. The Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization is hosting the open house.

The study, which began in March 2021, is looking at solutions and long-term corridor needs and intersection configuration to help with future growth along Route 256 between U.S. 11 and Triangle Driver near exit 235. The study is expected to be completed this spring.

Zach Beard, a planner with the SAW MPO and Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, said the long-term goal is to relieve traffic congestion during both the morning and afternoon rush times at exit 235.

The traffic backup during those times on the interstate bridge at 235 makes it difficult to turn left on I-81 north or access Route 11.

Beard pointed to the vital entities close to the corridor. “Blue Ridge Community College and the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport are there,” he said. And Weyers Cave is an urban service area in Augusta County that is targeted for future industrial and residential development.

The public can look at potential improvements at Monday’s open house, and offer written and oral comments.

Staff from both VDOT and the SAW MPO will participate in the open house.

An online public survey on the potential improvements received 447 responses in December.

Potential solutions offered in the survey included locating traffic roundabouts and raised medians.