Open Mic Nite returns to The French Press in Waynesboro

For Mason, he’s always excited to meet new talents and wants anyone potentially interested in performing to not feel intimidated when taking the floor for the first time.

“My words of encouragement would be just show up, observe and watch, and see how everybody reacts,” Mason said. “When I see new people, I normally give them a hug, say ‘hello,’ try to have a little conversation and learn something about them.”

For those solely interested in just watching and enjoying the night from the crowd, the staff at The French Press is also ready to welcome in new customers who are excited to relax and enjoy their Friday night in downtown Waynesboro.

Fullwood said that the shop’s regular barista on Friday nights knows almost all of the regular group members that come in for the show and even acts as a matchmaker from time to time by helping those who are new fit right in among the performers and the crowd.

“Because there is such a core group of regulars, it’s just very easy to come in and get to know people,” Fullwood said. “A lot of times throughout the week when we see new folks that haven’t been in before, it’s very easy to mingle in.”