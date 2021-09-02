Open Mic Nite returns to The French Press in Waynesboro

After a year off due to COVID, it’s finally back.
The French Press coffee shop in Waynesboro has begun hosting its weekly Open Mic Nite once again every Friday from 7 to 10 p.m.
French Press Owner Mandisa Fullwood has enjoyed having the show back since mid-June and said the transition to get it back was a simple one, seeing how so many of the coffee shop’s regular customers were eagerly waiting for its return.
“A lot of our regulars and our MC had stopped by, messaged or called to ask when we thought we were going to get things rolling again,” Fullwood said. “So the people that were regular participants were very much already onboard, excited and ready to go before we ever really came to a decision.”
Like many others, Barista Jaci Tucker remembers what Open Mic Nite shows were like prior to COVID-19 at The French Press.
To her, the environment for each show couldn’t have been better.
“There was a lot of people,” Tucker said. “It was a great atmosphere [and] everyone was really welcoming. It’s what you would want out of that sort of experience.”
While she enjoys the shows at the coffee shop, Tucker still prefers to watch with the rest of the crowd rather than take the stage, herself.
“I’m way too nervous to play anything in front of anyone,” said Tucker, smiling. “But I really admire people who do have the courage to be able to share their own creations.”
For those who love live music, but are only beginning to go out in public again since the pandemic began, Tucker also thinks Open Mic Nite at The French Press provides a great, relaxing environment to start watching live performances once again.
“[There’s] not the stress of having to buy tickets and park somewhere,” Tucker said. “You just come into your local coffee shop, grab some coffee, listen to some people sing, sign up to perform if you want to, as well … I think it’s a good jumping point.”
However, Fullwood will be one of the first to tell customers that Open Mic Nite features more than just musicians on Friday nights.
Everyone performing any family-appropriate act can perform.
Everyone from actors and actresses with the Wayne Theatre giving an impromptu performance, to a comedian with multiple sclerosis performing “sit-down standup” in a wheelchair, to a Charlottesville author coming in to read different chapters of a book that’s still in-progress has had the floor before at The French Press.
“It’s always really interesting,” Fullwood said. “It’s always a mix and variety of talent, for sure.”
Ron Mason, the show’s master of ceremonies, sees each of these talents every week and is always a fan of the acts who perform at the annual Friday show, regardless of how long they’ve been working at it.
To him, it doesn’t matter if someone has been working on their act or craft for just a few weeks or for a few years. Everyone at The French Press has the chance to go up and perform for those in attendance.
“It’s a mixed crowd,” Mason said. “It really is. We get beginners, professionals and people who show up on a regular basis.”
To the show’s MC, this wide range of talent also helps the show feel more genuine and intimate.
Seeing how it’s all put together by volunteers, Mason also said those who regularly show up say it’s “almost like having a second family” and has helped create a community at The French Press that’s only growing stronger with each passing week.
“It’s strong … it’s very strong,” Mason said. “People are rejoicing and seeing each other again. You know, friendships were formed there and people shared instruments and songs. Not only did they perform, but we had jams afterwards. They had a chance to get together and learn from each other.”
Should anyone want to join in on this community, come Friday nights, anyone can show up and perform for free. There’s no submission fee to perform at The French Press’ Open Mic Nite.
For Mason, he’s always excited to meet new talents and wants anyone potentially interested in performing to not feel intimidated when taking the floor for the first time.
“My words of encouragement would be just show up, observe and watch, and see how everybody reacts,” Mason said. “When I see new people, I normally give them a hug, say ‘hello,’ try to have a little conversation and learn something about them.”
For those solely interested in just watching and enjoying the night from the crowd, the staff at The French Press is also ready to welcome in new customers who are excited to relax and enjoy their Friday night in downtown Waynesboro.
Fullwood said that the shop’s regular barista on Friday nights knows almost all of the regular group members that come in for the show and even acts as a matchmaker from time to time by helping those who are new fit right in among the performers and the crowd.
“Because there is such a core group of regulars, it’s just very easy to come in and get to know people,” Fullwood said. “A lot of times throughout the week when we see new folks that haven’t been in before, it’s very easy to mingle in.”
After a year where so many relationships and times out with friends had to be put on hold, Fullwood believes one of the best parts of Friday nights at the shop is the community-building and new friendships created through Open Mic Nite.
Whether coming out for a late cup of coffee and enjoying a rising local act from the crowd, or coming out to become that rising local act for the crowd, Open Mic Nite at The French Press promises to be an enjoyable experience for all who check it out.
For those still on the bubble about performing, though, Mason promises a great, close environment to perform in to a crowd that’s always excited for new acts.
“What people love about it is there’s no stage,” Mason said. “You’re sitting right there. You’re about six feet away from the people who are listening to you. It’s really a nice atmosphere and we love it.”