Opening day of Waynesboro's annual Fall Foliage Festival draws a crowd

Waynesboro’s biggest event of the fall was a crowd-pleaser on Saturday.

The annual Fall Foliage Festival showcased more than 150 artists and crafters throughout the state and country in downtown Waynesboro. The event, which continues Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., featured pop-up galleries, handmade jewelry, textile art, woodwork and pottery.

“It is world-class art right here in Waynesboro,” said Piper Groves, Shenandoah Valley Art Center executive director and Fall Foliage director. “You don’t have to go anywhere to find it. It’s a beautiful setting.”

One artist from Fishersville, Essen Daly, had the opportunity to paint the sidewalk outside the Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building on Main Street. He was oil painting a replica of, The Broken Pitcher, originally painted by William-Adolphe Bouguereau in 1891. Daly said the painting depicts a young woman in poverty and lost virtue.

“It’s just kind of a reminder that people who have had difficulties and are having a hard time,” he said. “Do we avoid them? Or, do we approach them and try to help them with God’s plan to restore?”

Despite the hard work of sketching the outline and painting every detail, Daly said people would come by and point out concerns about the rain washing the portrait away or pedestrians stepping on it. However, he said the art is temporary.

Local mom-and-pop artistry, Marco and Phoebe Floyd sold customizable jewelry and sculptures that are upcycled from silverware that are often bought at yard sales, thrift shops and even state sales.

“Marco is a mastermind,” Phoebe Floyd said. “He envisions something and he makes it happen.”

Two art-goers, Greg and Lauren Mason, drove to Waynesboro from Richmond.

“Today is a spectacular day,” Greg Mason said. “The temperature and the weather are perfect.”

Charlottesville-based artist, Abigail Treece, creates pottery and fiber art, especially handmade pillows and rugs. She said this is her first time showcasing her work at the Fall Foliage.

“It’s been nice and people have been really nice,” she said. “When the sun comes out, it’s nice when the sun is hitting right.”

In addition to the artists and art-goers, Groves said there were judges scattered around the venue carefully looking at the artists and their work. The top three artists chosen will each win a $2,000 prize. Other artists will be placed categorically.

Some locals and artists also do emphasize supporting local businesses and bringing creativity to the community.

“I think it’s wonderful and of course, you have the local art center here,” said Cathy Wise, a Waynesboro local, who always comes to the festival annually. “There’s a lot of art stuff there that we see all the time.”

“We’re really happy to do it and we’re proud to do it,” Groves said. “It’s important to the community and the local economy, and it’s great to support independent artists.”