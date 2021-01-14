Organizers calling for Congressman Ben Cline’s resignation

“While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police officers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Cline said in a social media post. “Violence is never the answer, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms.”

Staunton resident Nitch Narduzzi was at last week’s rally and plans to attend Saturday’s as well.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think it’s imperative to hold elected officials accountable for their participation in a false narrative, especially in this area of ‘Stop the steal,’ because it led into Trump’s agenda which culminated in the insurrection,” Narduzzi said. “I think that they need to be held responsible for the role that he played in spreading the narrative that created public distrust over a fair and free election.”

Narduzzi is a former Republican who stopped supporting the GOP after Trump was elected president in 2016.

“I left the party a couple of years ago because of similar discrepancies and the principals they padded that were in direct opposition to the impact of their behavior,” Narduzzi said.

Narduzzi said Trump’s second impeachment had changed some of the energy surrounding Saturday’s rally.