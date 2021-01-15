Organizers calling for Rep. Ben Cline’s resignation to hold second protest Saturday

STAUNTON — Two Staunton men have joined together to organize a second peaceful protest calling for the immediate resignation of Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District representative Ben Cline.
The “RESIGN Ben Cline” rally scheduled for Saturday is the second protest following Cline’s actions of objecting official election results on Jan. 6, hours after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol Building as legislators began the process of certifying results.
William Walker, one of the event’s organizers, didn’t participate in last Saturday’s protest at Cline’s Staunton office, but wanted to organize a rally for this upcoming Saturday. After learning that Mason Kilbourn was already organizing a second rally, the two started working together.
Walker is calling for Cline’s resignation because he violated his oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution by persisting in an ill-advised movement to block legal electors from certain U.S. states, he said.
“This man has a long history of doing things like this,” Walker said. “Ben had a rally of about 75 people at the Staunton Mall on Nov. 14. He said at that point that, the election of Joe Biden was a fraud and that his listeners should do everything they could do to overthrow the election.”
Cline ultimately objected to Biden’s Electoral College win but later released a statement condemning those who breached the Capitol Building during protests.
“While people have a right to peaceably protest, those who breached the Capitol and assaulted Capitol Police officers should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Cline said in a social media post. “Violence is never the answer, and I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms.”
Staunton resident Nitch Narduzzi was at last week’s rally and plans to attend Saturday’s as well.
“I think it’s imperative to hold elected officials accountable for their participation in a false narrative, especially in this area of ‘Stop the steal,’ because it led into Trump’s agenda which culminated in the insurrection,” Narduzzi said. “I think that they need to be held responsible for the role that he played in spreading the narrative that created public distrust over a fair and free election.”
Narduzzi is a former Republican who stopped supporting the GOP after Trump was elected president in 2016.
“I left the party a couple of years ago because of similar discrepancies and the principals they padded that were in direct opposition to the impact of their behavior,” Narduzzi said.
Narduzzi said Trump’s second impeachment had changed some of the energy surrounding Saturday’s rally.
“There have been many reports and warnings about backlash from Trump supporters who have been giving a call to action to bring back the same type of violent insurrection that happened at the Capitol,” Narduzzi said.
She added that it was concerning that the impeachment has created some apprehension on the part of attendees being able to peacefully protest what they think are Cline’s fair election of duties.
Narduzzi runs Staunton Organizing, a Facebook page that launched this week. The page serves to disseminate timely information about events and initiatives taking place throughout the region. It was created specifically for this rally, but Narduzzi expects it will continue to exist as an information hub for calls to action in and around the area.
The rally is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton.
Walker encourages those attending Saturday’s event to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wear warm clothing because of the anticipated cool temperatures.
“I think we will have a good rally,” Walker said.