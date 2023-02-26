This year’s Mad Anthony Mud Run saw 369 runners brave a chilly Saturday morning to participate in the annual race at Coyner Springs Park.

The event, named after Army officer and statesman General “Mad” Anthony Wayne, saw participants overcome obstacles as they traversed a four-mile course in low-30s temperatures. The Mud Run is the first of four legs in the annual Run the Valley series. The next leg is the Park to Park 1/2 Marathon on April 29.

Joel Hayes, 31, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, took first place overall in the male division with a time of 28:46. Alexander Hagen-Weis, 32, from Columbia, Maryland, finished second with a 29.33 mark. Fifteen-year-old Waynesboro native Jed Derrick finished in third with a time of 31:21.

Another Waynesboro local, Georgia Babish, 15, captured first place in the female division with a 36:33 time. Brianna Shelton, 44, from Waynesboro, placed second with a 40-minute mark. Jessica Hodson, 31, from Alexandria, finished in third place, clocking in at 40:16.

To register or learn more about the other legs of the Run the Valley series, you can visit runthevalley.com.