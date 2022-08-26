Overnight lane closures set for paving on south end of Staunton’s Route 262

Overnight single lane closures are planned for paving of both the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 262 (Woodrow Wilson Parkway) starting Sunday.

The work will start Sunday and will occur between the south end of the Staunton bypass between the Route 613 (Old Greenville Road) interchange and the Interstate 81 exit 220 interchange.

Paving is set for Sunday through Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and is expected to take about four weeks.

At times, paving will require overnight closures of the off-ramp from I-81 northbound at exit 220 onto Route 262. Digital message signs will provide detour information.

All work is weather permitting.