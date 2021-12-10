Owner of Zeus Theater encourages residents to return to movies in safe environment

The Zeus Digital Theater in Waynesboro is far from their final curtain call.
After a rough first half of the year, Zeus Owner Brett Hayes and his staff are ready to finish 2021 on a strong note and are encouraging locals and their families to return to their theater to enjoy the latest blockbuster films to bring in 2022.
Hayes said that, using 2019 “as a comparison,” the theater’s attendance is approaching normal once again.
Like the local theater, Hayes also confidently added he thinks the movie industry isn’t going anywhere any time soon, either.
“The industry has a pretty good handle on people’s propensity to come back to the theater,” Hayes said. “It’s anywhere from 72 to 77% across all demographics. In this area, we’re probably a little higher [at] 80%. Charlottesville’s probably in the 60% range.”
Although these numbers reflect the comfort level of a region’s residents returning to the theater, they are subjective and based on several aspects. One of which includes “how close the virus is to their circle of people.”
Of course, Hayes also added that some in Waynesboro still aren’t aware that the Zeus Theater is open once again. He and other members of the theater’s staff still receive phone calls from residents asking if the theater is open for business again more than a year after it reopened from the pandemic.
“We’ve been open since July 1, 2020,” Hayes said. “We were shut down in 2020 from March to July. It takes a very long time for people to even know that you’re back open.”
Phone calls aside, the theater has become busy once again, meaning that more staff members have been added over the course of the year.
“The theater’s going to be great,” Hayes said. “We’re hiring people back. When we were shut down, we had 52 people on staff. We’re now [in the] mid-20s on hiring and we’re continuing to hire.”
Hilary Jeffers, a Zeus Theater employee, said life at the theater truly feels “very close” to what it used to be before the pandemic and that new, exciting films have continued to be screened inside for audiences’ enjoyment.
“Last weekend, we had 300-and-some people for one showing,” said Jeffers, who remembered some days after the building’s reopening where maybe two guests came to the theater for an entire day. “It has felt so much more normal. We just had ‘Ghostbusters.’ That was our biggest day so far since COVID hit.”
Zeus Theater Manager Beckah Hull, like Jeffers, was also a member of the staff the day the theater had to shut down due to COVID and remembers everything closing rather quickly.
After reopening last summer, she, like Hayes, also acknowledged the slow road to recovery for the theater.
“It was really sudden,” Hull said. “We were having, max, 10 people a day, which is not a lot of people at all. It was just weird. It was quiet. It was not the same exciting Zeus that I [would] work for.”
Since then, however, Hull said that the Zeus theater has “definitely come back.”
She also believes that, like the Zeus, other movie theaters nationwide are going to bounce back stronger, too. To her, the theater experience is something special that can’t be replaced by simply watching a movie at home.
“If they’re not done now, they’re not going anywhere,” Hull said. “The technology’s only advancing with streaming, but it’s advancing in the movie world, as well. There’s something about sitting in [a] theater with surround sound, eating your popcorn. I enjoy coming in and sitting with the public and seeing a movie just because it has that sense of community. You can’t get that when you’re at home watching a movie.”
One upcoming film in particular that Hayes, Jeffers and Hull are all excited for is Marvel’s and Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which will open in theaters nationwide on Friday, December 17.
All three are expecting it to be the biggest movie of the year for the Zeus Theater.
“‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ is going to be the big hit,” Hayes said. “It’s already tracked along the lines of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in terms of pre-sales.”
Hayes, a big fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, added that thanks to shows on Disney+ such as ‘What If?’ and past films like ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,’ the ideas of parallel universes in the MCU can now be fully explored for the enjoyment of both long-time fans and newcomers alike.
“I think Spider-Man’s going to be very good,” Hayes said. “It’s going to open up, storyline-wise, whole new worlds … They can do unique things and that’s what keeps it fresh.”
According to Hull, plenty of pre-sale tickets have also been bought well ahead of December 17, as well.
“It’s going to be big,” Hull said. “I think we already have 200 tickets sold and it’s two weeks until we get it. I’m thinking that it’s definitely going to top numbers from all [of] this year and last year, too. It’s something new and exciting. We haven’t had a big movie like that in a while.”
For those all over the country who’ve put off going to a movie theater due to health concerns, lack of interest in the past year’s releases, cost of admission, or other reasons, Hull believes that “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be the blockbuster film that gets big audiences back into theaters once again.
She also wants to reassure residents who will be attending the theater that it will be a safe environment for their and their family’s viewing pleasure.
“We keep everything very sanitized and we are ready to welcome you back with open arms,” Hull said. “We’re ready to have the community back in the theater and just get back to old times, if we can.”
To Hayes, community is at the core of why he believes that the Zeus theater, as well as movie theaters throughout America, are going to bounce back in 2022 and beyond.
“A movie theater is part of the experience and culture of people’s lives in their community,” Hayes said. “Every town has a movie theater. People went there on their first date, they proposed to their girlfriend that night, they found out they were having a baby or brought their baby to the movie for the first time — all [of] these first experiences, and last experiences as well, happen at the movie theater.”
Even recently, Hayes said that the Zeus was able to help provide a “last experience” for a local resident and her family.
“Just a few months ago, we had a lady come in here [for] a private screening,” Hayes said. “She was in hospice and wanted to see ‘James Bond.’ We opened up the theater early for her. It was just her and her daughters. They watched the movie, she enjoyed it thoroughly, and a week later, she passed away. But she wanted to see that last ‘James Bond’ movie. It was that important to her. One of her dying wishes was to be able to see that movie with her daughters.”
To Hayes, his theater has the distinct honor of being a part of people’s lives and he is excited to see it continue to grow moving forward into the new year.
“One of those holes that was in our lives during the pandemic when everybody was isolated was not being able to get together and be entertained,” Hayes said. “This is one corner of the entertainment sphere that I think is valuable.”