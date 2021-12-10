Owner of Zeus Theater encourages residents to return to movies in safe environment

She also wants to reassure residents who will be attending the theater that it will be a safe environment for their and their family’s viewing pleasure.

“We keep everything very sanitized and we are ready to welcome you back with open arms,” Hull said. “We’re ready to have the community back in the theater and just get back to old times, if we can.”

To Hayes, community is at the core of why he believes that the Zeus theater, as well as movie theaters throughout America, are going to bounce back in 2022 and beyond.

“A movie theater is part of the experience and culture of people’s lives in their community,” Hayes said. “Every town has a movie theater. People went there on their first date, they proposed to their girlfriend that night, they found out they were having a baby or brought their baby to the movie for the first time — all [of] these first experiences, and last experiences as well, happen at the movie theater.”

Even recently, Hayes said that the Zeus was able to help provide a “last experience” for a local resident and her family.