Pandemic mutes Waynesboro Choral Society's 50th anniversary

Coffey and Decker both talked about how diverse the WCS members are. Decker said the singing is the commonality that brings them together, no matter what age or season of life someone is in.

Right now, there are around 55 members in the choir. Four hundred fifty members in total have been a part of the chorus in the last 50 years.

“Other than my family and probably my church and the church choir, it’s been one of the greatest joys of my life,” Coffey said. “I have met some tremendously wonderful people and made some extremely good friends.”

A lot of time and dedication goes into preparing for a concert. Practice starts around two to three months ahead of time. Typically, singers practice two hours every Monday, and those who do movement practice for three hours.

“That’s three hours of your time a night you dedicate to this without pay. None of us are paid to do this. It’s a passion just to be able to come together as a group and pull off something that our audience enjoys,” Decker said.

Rod Campbell has been performing with WCS since the spring of 1977. Not being able to perform this year has been strange, he said.