Papa’s Kitchen, Waynesboro’s only soul food restaurant, open for business

“Since I’ve been here, my vision is to bring a place in Waynesboro where there’s a great atmosphere,” he said.

Growing up, Johnson cooked for his siblings when times were tough. He has loved cooking ever since.

Johnson uses his mom’s recipes at the restaurant but tweaks them to make them his own. The two work together at the restaurant, along with two of Johnson’s cousins, but he does all of the cooking.

The menu offers a variety of sandwiches, appetizers, sides and desserts. Some of the old-school classics include chitterlings and pigs’ feet, which are available on weekends only.

The fried catfish is the top-selling item on the menu. The Papa’s cheesecake banana pudding is another popular choice.

“We have, not to brag or boast, the best catfish in Waynesboro,” Johnson said.

Johnson appreciates when customers give him positive feedback on his food.

“It just puts a smile on my face,” Johnson said. “From having no vision to people loving your food is mind blowing.”

Johnson said there had been some challenges to opening a new restaurant.