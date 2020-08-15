Papa’s Kitchen, Waynesboro’s only soul food restaurant, open for business

Like many Americans, Jamar Johnson decided to try something new to get through the pandemic.
With his security firm losing money because of COVID-19, he embraced his passion for cooking to fuel a new business — Papa’s Kitchen.
Johnson opened the soul food restaurant May 2 in the former Wings of Waynesboro building on North Delphine Avenue.
“We get that bulk traffic of [people saying] ‘Oh, I want some home cooking’ instead of going to a corporate location like McDonald’s or Burger King,” Johnson said.
In February, Johnson received a phone call that the former Wings of Waynesboro space was open. He didn’t know what he planned to do with the building at that point, but he soon decided on Papa’s Kitchen.
“I wanted to do a restaurant because it was Wing’s of Waynesboro first, and I was looking at the space for a while,” Johnson said.
He never had a vision of what the restaurant would look like before it opened. Johnson and his two children came up with the name Papa’s Kitchen after bouncing ideas back and forth.
Quickly after Johnson opened the restaurant, he realized he needed a plan because he saw how important it was being the only soul food restaurant in Waynesboro.
“Since I’ve been here, my vision is to bring a place in Waynesboro where there’s a great atmosphere,” he said.
Growing up, Johnson cooked for his siblings when times were tough. He has loved cooking ever since.
Johnson uses his mom’s recipes at the restaurant but tweaks them to make them his own. The two work together at the restaurant, along with two of Johnson’s cousins, but he does all of the cooking.
The menu offers a variety of sandwiches, appetizers, sides and desserts. Some of the old-school classics include chitterlings and pigs’ feet, which are available on weekends only.
The fried catfish is the top-selling item on the menu. The Papa’s cheesecake banana pudding is another popular choice.
“We have, not to brag or boast, the best catfish in Waynesboro,” Johnson said.
Johnson appreciates when customers give him positive feedback on his food.
“It just puts a smile on my face,” Johnson said. “From having no vision to people loving your food is mind blowing.”
Johnson said there had been some challenges to opening a new restaurant.
“I do love cooking, but as far as being in the restaurant industry, this is one of the hardest industries in the world,” Johnson said. “I’m getting there now, but it was challenging.”
In addition to food, Papa’s Kitchen also offers free entertainment to customers. Comedy nights are the first weekend of each month, and karaoke night is planned to start next week.
“I want a fun place for people to come to in Waynesboro,” he said.
by Jaclyn Barton
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.