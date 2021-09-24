 Skip to main content
Parents ask for return of stolen angel
Parents ask for return of stolen angel

An angel statue that’s believed to have been stolen over two weeks ago inside Augusta Memorial Park on Goose Creek Road remains missing.

The statue, which honored the lives Kathy Sprouse and Scott Campbell, is believed to have been stolen between Aug. 2-9. Both Sprouse and Campbell died in a December 1990 car crash.

Kathy’s father Warren Sprouse had bolted the statue onto a wooden platform after the first time it had been stolen from the gravesite in December 2015 and anonymously returned to the cemetery one day later.

Sprouse reported the alleged theft to Augusta County deputies on Sep. 9. However, without any sort of video or visual evidence, conducting an investigation is difficult, said Lt. Leslie Snyder with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Vandalism and property stealing inside of nearby cemeteries is not a common issue, Snyder said.

“We don’t get a lot of calls for that kind of stuff,” Snyder added.

Anyone with information regarding the possible whereabouts of the missing statue are encouraged to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245- 5333.

