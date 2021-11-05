Parents, children ages 5-11 pack Augusta Health Fitness Center for vaccinations

FISHERSVILLE — Thursday was the first day vaccinations for children ages 5-11 became available across the commonwealth and children living in the Augusta County area were no exception.
Along with the help of volunteers, Augusta Health held its first ever COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children on Thursday at the Augusta Health Fitness Center in Fishersville.
“It’s been great,” said Isaac Izzillo, director of patient experience at Augusta Health. “We’ve filled our clinic today. We filled all of our appointments, so we’re excited about that.”
According to Izzillo, the clinic had completely filled up by noon Thursday after announcing the clinic’s availability on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Word about the vaccine clinic at Augusta Health got around quickly and parents were eager to bring their children, Izzillo said, adding some parents got emotional when they contacted the call center to book a time slot for their child.
“It’s just great to be able to have an opportunity to offer this good, safe vaccine to this age population because they haven’t been able to get it,” Izzillo said.
As of just after 4 p.m. Thursday, Izzillo said Augusta Health was expected to have over 300 kids getting their first-dose vaccinations at the clinic for the day.
“What’s really neat is that I think the parents have done a good job of talking about the importance of what their receiving today and that’s really key in the kid’s acceptance — that their parents are very supportive and have conversations prior to getting here," Izzillo said. "So that way, we just make it quick and efficient and effective."
The Pfizer vaccine administered to children on Thursday was different than the original Pfizer vaccine administered to people 12 years and older, Izzillo said.
“Same drug, same make-up. [It’s] Just a different dose and different concentration. But it’s the only one approved for ages 5-11,” Izzillo said. “We feel very comfortable administering this. It’s just going to be another step forward for us to get back to some normalcy.”
Augusta Health will have another COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11 from 3-7 p.m. today and Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 13.