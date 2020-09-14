Parks and Rec bringing 'Fall of Fun' to Waynesboro

Waynesboro Parks and Recreation is bringing six weeks of free, family fun to the city this fall.

Called Fall of Fun, the programming “will bring a welcome and safe environment for kids and family to learn something new, enjoy the city parks and have an overall enjoyable experience,” according to Amanda Reeve, the city’s parks and rec event coordinator.

The programming is being held in partnership with a number of city departments including the Waynesboro Public Library, the Central Shenandoah Valley Office on Youth, Waynesboro Walks and Positive Paws.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 21, a variety of seven programs will be offered for six weeks. All programming will be held outdoors in one of the city’s parks but requires pre-registration. Each program will follow COVID-19 safety protocols and social distancing, the parks and rec department said.

Parks and rec will be offering crafts in the parks, kayaking on the South River, kite flying at Coyner Springs and butterfly discovery.

The Office on Youth will be leading a bike tutorial including instruction, helmet fitting and a course to test skills. Bikes and helmets are provided to use during the session, but participants can also bring their own bike and equipment.