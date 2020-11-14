Past the lore: Norris, Tucker discuss their research about the life and career of Eva Clark

STAUNTON — Having grown up in Staunton, Aíne Murphy Norris is no stranger to hearing the story of Eva Clark, a young aerialist who was shot and then later died in the historic city in 1906.

Norris’ recent article titled “Lore No More: Uncovering Eva Clark’s Rightful Legacy,” published in the Bandwagon: The Journal of Circus History, seeks to uncover the life and career of Clark and tell more about her life as a fearless entertainer.

“I was always wondering why we only knew about her death,” Norris said. “Why didn’t we put any time into finding out more about her life? That’s kind of what got me started digging.”

The headlining aerialist was performing with Cole Bros. World-Famed Triple Railroad United Shows when she was shot in Staunton. According to the Staunton Daily Leader, On Sept. 6, 1906, Eva was in her dressing room around 10 p.m. when she got into an altercation with a laborer named “James Richards.” Eva’s husband Lum was said to appear and Eva “stepped between the two men, one of whom was flourishing a pistol.” The .38 caliber weapon was discharged. Eva suffered “a severe wound in the abdomen” but told authorities it was an accident.