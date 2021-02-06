Petco Foundation helps save lives of animals at Lyndhurst animal shelter

LYNDHURST — When Dobby, formerly known as Goblin, arrived at the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center in Lyndhurst last year, signs of long-term neglect were obvious.
Now, the 14-year-old senior dog has a new lease on life, all made possible through the Animal Welfare Organization grant provided by The Petco Foundation.
“When we get these dogs in with severe medical issues, it’s nice knowing that we have those grant funds available so that we are able to help these dogs get better and to the point where they are able to be adopted,” said SVASC director Hannah Richardson.
Dobby was one of those dogs with severe medical issues — he was malnourished, too weak to walk or stand on his own, had rotten teeth, an eye infection and a vicious bladder infection, SVASC said in a Facebook post.
Following his arrival, Dobby was placed with Sonja Musser, an experienced SVASC foster. He then underwent three surgeries, an enucleation, dental extractions and was neutered.
Dobby healed from his surgeries and was adopted in March 2020 by Thomas and Carol Morrison, a retired couple who spend their time taking in and caring for senior shelter animals.
When the couple adopted Dobby last year, they had just lost their dog Snowy. Carol chose Dobby as their next rescue. He and Tinker, the Morrison’s other 15-year-old rescue, quickly became inseparable from one another, Carol said. She even considers Tinker to be his “mini-mom.”
“She didn’t get to baby her babies, and Dobby was just so damaged that it’s amazing to watch,” Carol said. “Every animal that’s ever been in this house knows how damaged he was, and it just does your heart so good to see him not be afraid.”
Ten months ago, Dobby was in hospice care and completely nonverbal. Now, he’s out of hospice care and gets excited about his food, and most of all, going outside with Tinker, who leads him in and out. He enjoys every moment of it, Carol said.
The Morrison’s are grateful for organizations like the Petco foundation who provide medical care funds and allows them to do what they love.
“The organizations help us defray those costs so that we can adopt them and take it from there,’’ Carol said.
According to the Petco Foundation, the organization has invested more than $290 million dollars in lifesaving animal welfare since 1999 because they believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. The foundation has helped more than 6.5 million pets find their new loving families.
SVACS first received a $135,000 investment from the Petco Foundation in January 2013. The grant, which covers a three-year cycle, covers various needs for the shelter and makes it possible for the shelter to consistently operate with a 90 percent save rate. Emma Klein, an SVASC volunteer, said the shelter is currently waiting to hear whether it will receive the grant again.
“Without this funding, SVASC is left with little to no financial means of covering life-saving surgeries or even basic medical needs for shelter animals relying on our care,” Klein said.
The Morrison’s are thankful they’ve had the chance to show Dobby that people aren’t animals and that he can be loved and cared for, Carol said.
The couple recently adopted another rescue named Tanner, Thomas said. They take the dogs with them wherever they go because the dogs are so attached to them now.
“We’ve gotten them through their life’s fears, and we’re their life now, so you’ve got to dedicate yourself,” Carol said. “We love every minute of it.”