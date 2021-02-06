Petco Foundation helps save lives of animals at Lyndhurst animal shelter

“She didn’t get to baby her babies, and Dobby was just so damaged that it’s amazing to watch,” Carol said. “Every animal that’s ever been in this house knows how damaged he was, and it just does your heart so good to see him not be afraid.”

Ten months ago, Dobby was in hospice care and completely nonverbal. Now, he’s out of hospice care and gets excited about his food, and most of all, going outside with Tinker, who leads him in and out. He enjoys every moment of it, Carol said.

The Morrison’s are grateful for organizations like the Petco foundation who provide medical care funds and allows them to do what they love.

“The organizations help us defray those costs so that we can adopt them and take it from there,’’ Carol said.

According to the Petco Foundation, the organization has invested more than $290 million dollars in lifesaving animal welfare since 1999 because they believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. The foundation has helped more than 6.5 million pets find their new loving families.