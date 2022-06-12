PETCO Love and Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Shelter encourage fostering

LYNDHURST — Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is teaming up with the national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers with its BOBS from Skechers footwear to focus on fostering pets.

Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said if just 2% of the more than 85 million households owning pets would foster one more pet a year, 800,000 shelter animals would be saved annually.

Petco Love will offer foster breakup kits throughout June with its network of partners that include socks from BOBs from Sketchers, a pint of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, and a foster tee.

The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center will join shelters nationwide for the National Foster Pet Open House on June 25. The open house will be held noon to 3 p.m. and offer an interactive meet and greet with animals.

Erin Wiles, kennel manager for the animals services center, said fostering is vital.

“Simply put, every animal that leaves the shelter and enters into foster opens another kennel for an animal in need,” she said.

Since 2018, SVASC has taken in 1,266 cats and 511 dogs. Since January of this year, the center has placed 163 cats/kittens and 121 dogs/pupples.

To learn more about the animal services center and the upcoming event visit svasc.net or checkout its Facebook page.

