Physical therapy office to open in Waynesboro Town Center next week

“I think what really sets us apart from a lot of other clinics is the amount of time we spend with patients,” Starr said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The clinic will treat areas including the back, neck, shoulders, knees, the foot and ankle area and more. In addition to these treatment options, the clinic also offers gait, posture and ergonomic assessments.

Angela Bartolacci, Physical Therapy at acac medical outreach and marketing coordinator, said the clinic is very hands-on and takes a one-on-one approach with patients.

“It’s just going to be you and the therapist,” Bartolacci said. “There’s not going to be multiple patients or anything like that. That’s just a really big thing for us and what we offer.”

Physical therapist Steve Berkey and athletic trainer Erin Brooks will provide care to patients at the Waynesboro location.

Brooks was born and raised in Stuarts Draft and has worked at the Charlottesville clinic for over a decade. It’s awesome for her to be able to work so close to home now, she said.

“For the past 13 years, I’ve had to commute over the mountain,” Brooks said. “It’s been great being over there in the Charlottesville area, but to bring some of that back over here, I think, is going to be really good.”