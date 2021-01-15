Physical therapy office to open in Waynesboro Town Center next week

For the first time in its 18 years of operation, Physical Therapy@acac is putting down roots in the Shenandoah Valley.
The new clinic, located at 760-B, Town Center Drive, in Waynesboro will officially open on Monday. The space will be one of six Physical Therapy@acac locations in operation.
“The future is exciting,” said executive director Kim Starr. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity over here to blend in with the Waynesboro community with our culture and our mission.”
Physical Therapy@acac collaborates with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville. It will stand next to the new Sentara Primary Care walk-in clinic, which also opens next week.
“We’re partnering together for the community, and we’re going to be able to deliver quality health care for our patients,” said Sentara practice manager Kelly Graves.
The partnership is the reason the clinic chose to open a location in Waynesboro, Starr said.
“Many of those patients seen at a primary care level really have physical therapy needs, so to be part of that care team made a lot of sense,” Starr said.
The 1,300-square feet space will offer private treatment rooms, up-to-date exercise equipment, specialized training areas for physical therapy clients, general orthopedics, sports-related injury treatment, post-surgical rehab and joint replacement rehab.
“I think what really sets us apart from a lot of other clinics is the amount of time we spend with patients,” Starr said.
The clinic will treat areas including the back, neck, shoulders, knees, the foot and ankle area and more. In addition to these treatment options, the clinic also offers gait, posture and ergonomic assessments.
Angela Bartolacci, Physical Therapy at acac medical outreach and marketing coordinator, said the clinic is very hands-on and takes a one-on-one approach with patients.
“It’s just going to be you and the therapist,” Bartolacci said. “There’s not going to be multiple patients or anything like that. That’s just a really big thing for us and what we offer.”
Physical therapist Steve Berkey and athletic trainer Erin Brooks will provide care to patients at the Waynesboro location.
Brooks was born and raised in Stuarts Draft and has worked at the Charlottesville clinic for over a decade. It’s awesome for her to be able to work so close to home now, she said.
“For the past 13 years, I’ve had to commute over the mountain,” Brooks said. “It’s been great being over there in the Charlottesville area, but to bring some of that back over here, I think, is going to be really good.”
Berkey lives in Waynesboro and previously worked at the Crozet clinic. He hasn’t lived in Waynesboro for long, but he’s very excited about the opportunity to work locally, Starr said.
Physical Therapy at acac will be open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. As of now, there are plans to extend the location’s hours in the future.
Although there is currently no acac Fitness and Wellness Center at the Waynesboro location, Starr said the idea is something on their larger strategic plan in the future. As with all clinics, you don’t have to be a Fitness and Wellness Center member to receive services.
“Everyone is welcome,” Bartolacci said.