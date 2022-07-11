Pickleball expanding in Waynesboro, Augusta County

One of the fastest-growing sports in America is expanding in Waynesboro and Augusta County.

Pickleball, which combines elements of tennis, ping pong, and badminton, experienced a 39.3% growth in the last two years, according to the USA Pickleball Association, and that growth reached the Shenandoah Valley.

On June 28, Waynesboro Parks and Recreation dedicated four new pickleball courts at Ridgeview Park to allow the community more options to play outdoors during the summer. The courts were part of an 18-month process before opening at the tail-end of June. They operate on a first-come-first-serve basis.

At the dedication, over 20 players from around the community came out to play on the courts, according to Parks and Rec Event Coordinator Amanda Reeve. Among those who made the trip was Mayor Bobby Henderson.

In Augusta County, the Stuarts Draft Ruritan Club held a meeting on June 29 to gauge interest in the building of two pickleball courts at Schneider Park.

The club explained the plan was to raise money from the community if they had interest and then receive funds through the Board of Supervisors’ recreational funds granted to each member. The club said the cost could reach $45,000 and that money from the county would not cover the entire cost.

William Robertson, the secretary of the Stuarts Draft Ruritans Club, said one of the most successful fundraisers the organization usually carries out is an auctioning off a Henry rifle.

“There’s a lot of deer hunters around here, and there are gun collectors too,” Robertson said. “That .45-70 Henry is one beautiful firearm, and it typically goes for about a grand, probably more now. We also do quite inexpensive raffle tickets, and we get thousands of people buying those. Each raffle we’ve done, we’ve made over $1,000.”

Gerald Payne, 76, plays pickleball three days a week for a few hours each day. He praised the sport for its easiness to pick up and general accessibility for all age groups.

Payne and others affirmed the community’s interest in the courts at the June 29 meeting, saying the local pickleball community is made up of over 100 people who all communicate through an app to decide where to play. Payne said the group is very welcoming to new players as they all want to see the sport grow.

“If a new player comes in, everybody out there helps that new player become acclimated to the game,” Payne said. “They really enjoy it. Everybody can play it. It’s a great opportunity for the kids to play too because they aren’t playing other sports all the time.”