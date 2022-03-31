Pickleball popular at Waynesboro Family YMCA

The upstairs gym at the Waynesboro Family YMCA becomes a center for the game of pickleball each weekday.

Instead of the usual pickup basketball games, three nets divide the court and host a two-hour marathon for pickleball players of all ages, including active and accomplished senior players.

Kathy George of Fishersville has been playing for seven years.

“I love it. I got addicted to it,” said George, who said she takes about 8,000 steps in one daily set of pickleball games.

A game involves one or two players on each side of the net using a paddle to hit a wiffle ball with several holes in it on a badminton-sized court of 20 x 44 feet. Points are only scored by the serving team. Serves and returns must bounce at least once.

Waynesboro resident and retired Major League baseball player and coach Denny Walling plays three times a week at the Waynesboro YMCA.

Walling loves pickleball as a social experience and for the athleticism the game requires.

“You have to move and think quick,” said Walling, who also has competed in pickleball tournaments since starting the sport nine years ago. Walling calls pickleball “a social gathering with competition. You meet tons of people.”

Pickleball three times a week has helped the 67-year-old Walling with his balance, agility and muscle toning.

“My wife and I will do it forever,” he said.

Waynesboro YMCA Executive Director Jeff Fife said pickleball has added a vital component to the menu of exercise programs at the Y.

“We got on the pickleball train more than 10 years ago,” Fife said. “The sport is phenomenal for active older adults. Players enjoy the camaraderie as much as the exercise.”

If George has one wish, she would like to see dedicated pickleball courts instead of the makeshift ones at the Y.

Fife said such a wish is unlikely to be filled.

“Most pickleball happens in multi-purpose space,” he said.

But the Y director acknowledges the interest in pickleball.

“We have 10 to 15 hours a week and could double it,” he said.