Plaza Antigua started its three-day Cinco de Mayo festival Friday afternoon with live music, Mexican food, booze and sombreros.

Cinco de Mayo returned to the River City for its second year at the Mexican restaurant’s outdoor venue, El Corral. Friday’s headliners included local alternative rock band Above the Down, Southern rock band Parker Barrow Project and DJ Fuego from 5 to 10 p.m.

The crowds grew quickly on the first day of the festival.

“It’s still early in, but people are still coming in; I see people trying to take the tables that just got here,” said Plaza Antigua’s owner Chris Ornelas on Friday. “As people get off work, they will start coming later.”

One festival-goer, Belen McLaughlin, a third-grade teacher at Berkeley Glenn Elementary in Waynesboro, came with her dogs and colleagues.

“It’s been good,” McLaughlin said. “We just came with the dogs, so it’s been nice listening to the music and enjoying the weather.”

In addition to the live music and festivities, local vendors were also selling to festival goers of henna tattoos, face paints and jewelry.

Cinco de Mayo is widely celebrated in Mexico but is not a federal holiday. In the U.S., it is celebrated mainly to recognize Mexican culture and heritage, especially in cities with a larger Latino population.

Waynesboro has a small mix of Latinos living in it. Ornelas said celebrating Cinco de Mayo locally is essential because of the inclusivity it brings.

“I feel like we’re a part of America, as well,” he said. “We want to be a part of this country, too.”

Ornelas said that Latinos in the United States are often underrepresented or negatively perceived in the media, especially with the current situation at the Mexican border and Hispanics often being discriminated against. However, he said Waynesboro welcomes Latinos with open arms.

“They are a part of the community,” McLaughlin said. “Just being here, if there’s anyone that is a part of that community, we should all celebrate them together.”

Another festival-goer Fred Elliott, who has a Scottish and Native American background, said kindness and compassion can go a long way for others.

“It’s the cross-cultural identity that the idea of freedom and respect for others,” he said. “There are ample opportunities across a spectrum of society where I don’t care what nationality you are. There are opportunities for everyone to live in peace and harmony and foster.”

Rock band Sun Dried Opossum will wrap up the festival Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission to Plaza Antigua’s Cinco de Mayo event is free of charge. Parking is available at the restaurant and the Home Depot nearby.