Plaza Antigua started their three-day long Cinco de Mayo weekend on Friday afternoon with live music, Mexican food, booze and sombreros.

Cinco de Mayo returned to the River City for its second year at the popular Mexican restaurant's outdoor venue, El Corral. Friday's headliners included local alternative rock band Above the Down, Southern rock band Parker Barrow Project and DJ Fuego from 5 to 10 p.m.

The crowds drew in fairly quickly once first day of the festival began.

"It's still early in, but people are still coming in, I see people trying to take the tables that just got here," said Plaza Antigua's owner Chris Ornelas. "People get off of work and would start coming in a little later."

One festival-goer, Belen McLaughlin, a third-grade teacher at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School came her dogs and colleagues after work to enjoy the live band.

"It's been good," said McLaughlin. "We just came with the dogs, so it's been listening to the music and enjoying some the nice weather that we haven't had this week."

In addition to the live music and festivities, local vendors were also selling to festival goers of henna tattoos, face paints and jewelry.

While many people believe Cinco de Mayo is celebrated as Mexico's independence, Mexico gained independence from Spain in 1821, which was over 50 years before the day was recognized. The day commemorates the Battle of Puebla when the Mexican troops defeated the French invasion after the country was poor to pay its debts. Today, Cinco de Mayo is widely celebrated in Mexico, but is not a federal holiday. However, it is celebrated mainly in the United States because it recognizes Mexican culture and heritage, especially in cities with a larger Latino population.

Waynesboro does have a mix of Latinos living in the city, but has a small population. Ornelas said celebrating Cinco de Mayo locally is important because of the inclusivity it brings.

"I feel like we're a part of America, as well," he said. "We want to be a part of this country, too."

Latinos in the United States are often underrepresented or negatively perceived in the media, especially with the current situation at the Mexican border and Hispanics often being discriminated against. However, Waynesboro welcomes Latinos with open arms and are a part of the community.

"They are a part of the community," said McLaughlin. "Just being here, if there's anyone that is a part of that community, we should all celebrate them together."

Another festival-goer Fred Elliott, who has a Scottish and Native American background, believes kindness and compassion can a long way for others.

"It's the cross cultural identity that the idea of freedom and respect for others," he said. "There's ample of opportunities for across a spectrum of society where I don't care what nationality you are. There's opportunities for everyone to live in peace and harmony and foster."

Saturday's performances will feature singer-songwriter Crystal Armentrout and Soul Cry from 5 to 10 p.m.

Rock band Sun Dried Opossum will wrap up the festival Sunday, beginning at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission to Plaza Antigua’s Cinco de Mayo event is free of charge. Parking is available at the restaurant and the Home Depot nearby.