Plaza Antigua's second annual Freedom Fest provides good vibes, taste of island life

Concert-goers were in a tropical state of mind as Plaza Antigua held its second annual Freedom Fest on Saturday evening.

Various reggae musical acts such as Greg Ward, Righteous Friendz Band, Joe Bailey, Davina Jackson, Koolant Brown, and Grammy-nominated Keith Porter performed to celebrate “freedom” and to unite the community at the restaurant’s outdoor venue, El Corral.

Chris Ornelas, general manager for Plaza Antigua and main organizer of the event, said he was happy with the turnout.

“So far, it’s been great, I love the turnout” he said in the early evening.

Plaza Antigua not only provided patreon food and drinks, but Richmond-based restaurant, Taste the Island provided their authentic Jamaican cuisine. Along with food and drinks, local businesses and vendors had their tents set up outside the perimeter of the venue.

One concert goer, Mauriceo Gunn, a Charlottesville-based musical artist and producer, is originally from Tampa, Florida. He has always been fond of reggae music growing up since South Florida is known to have Caribbean flavors.

“It reminds me of home,” he said. “I’m a musical artist and producer myself, so I’m in element right now.”

Gunn came with his friend, who heard about the Freedom Fest event.

“We’re very spontaneous people, so we go to different events and we actually do our own events,” Gunn said.

Greg Ward, local musician and the first performing act, said performing for people has been “amazing.” Not only did Ward sang, but he also played the guitar for other acts as well.

“People are pouring in and it’s just been fabulous so far and people are really enjoying the music,” he said.

Chris Bodkin, a frequent customer at Plaza Antigua, said that it was his first time coming to this event. He said that this event has been “awesome.”

“Fantastic food. Oh my gosh, love the food,” Bodkin said. “Good vendors, can’t beat them. Got me a mug.”

Jessica Hall, floral designer and owner of C&C Sensations, just got off work in Charlottesville and came to the event with her boyfriend and a close colleague.

“We’re having a great time,” she said. “It’s nice to hang out outside of work.”

Hall also said she looks forward to see more acts coming throughout the evening.

“Enjoying the acts coming along, and the vendors, and meeting new people,” she said.

Because of the huge turnout for Freedom Fest, Ornelas is looking forward to doing the event every year.

He said, “This one, we’re going to continue to do it every year and hopefully, we can continue throwing it.”