Police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Waynesboro gas station
The Waynesboro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three possible suspects involved in an armed robbery at a gas station Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market gas station located at 1211 West Broad St., according to police.

A preliminary investigation determined two male suspects entered the station, police said. One suspect allegedly brandished a firearm at the clerk and demanded money. The second suspect reportedly went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Both suspects fled the station and got into a Toyota crossover vehicle driven by a possible third suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

