Police: Stuarts Draft robbery did not occur, Waynesboro man charged

A Waynesboro man reported that he was robbed on Monday in Windmill Square Shopping Plaza in Stuarts Draft, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Stuarts Draft Highway shortly before 5 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies located the 45-year-old victim who said he was “sitting in his car when he was approached by an unknown white male who demanded money.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect reportedly never pointed a firearm, described as a revolver, at the victim but has one displayed on his waistband. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male with black hair who fled the area in an older model black Honda.

The victim’s wallet and contents, including an undisclosed amount of money, were taken during the robbery.

ACSO asks anyone with information about the incident contact investigator Ryan Martin with the criminal investigations division at (540) 245-5333 or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.