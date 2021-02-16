 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Stuarts Draft robbery did not occur, Waynesboro man charged
0 comments
breaking featured
CRIME

Police: Stuarts Draft robbery did not occur, Waynesboro man charged

{{featured_button_text}}

Updated Information Feb. 16

After further investigation, the Augusta County Sherriff's Office said Tuesday that a robbery had not been committed and that the report was false.

As a result, 45-year-old Kevin S. Bullis of Waynesboro has been charged with one misdemeanor count of filing a false police report.

A Waynesboro man reported that he was robbed on Monday in Windmill Square Shopping Plaza in Stuarts Draft, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 2500 block of Stuarts Draft Highway shortly before 5 p.m. for a reported armed robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies located the 45-year-old victim who said he was “sitting in his car when he was approached by an unknown white male who demanded money.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The suspect reportedly never pointed a firearm, described as a revolver, at the victim but has one displayed on his waistband. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a white male with black hair who fled the area in an older model black Honda.

The victim’s wallet and contents, including an undisclosed amount of money, were taken during the robbery.

ACSO asks anyone with information about the incident contact investigator Ryan Martin with the criminal investigations division at (540) 245-5333 or call Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of Texans without power after storm

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert