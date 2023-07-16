Part of Route 608 in the Fishersville area of Augusta County will close for about month starting Monday so that VDOT can remove two small bridges over Meadow Run tributaries and replace them with box culverts.

The close is between Route 795 (Entry School Road/St. James Road) ad Route 1390 (Emerald Hill Drive) in the Fishersville area.

Residents will have access to properties along 608 on either side of the work zone. Through traffic will detour as follows:

• Drivers approaching from the south (Fishersville area) will go north on Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) and then west on Route 795 (Entry School Road) to the end of the detour.

• Drivers approaching from the north (Hermitage area) will go east on Route 795 (Entry School Road) and then south on Route 796 (Kiddsville Road) to the end of the detour.

Route 608 traffic can also use Route 642 (Barren Ridge Road) and Route 795 (St. James Road) as an alternate route around the work zone.

Digital message signs advise motorists of the pending closure on Route 608.