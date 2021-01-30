PPK9 Angels — A Dog's Way of Life asks for financial support to continue services during the pandemic

PPK9 Angels typically train around 10 to 15 dogs yearly, but service training has been put on hold because of the pandemic. Payne said the organization has opened and closed throughout the pandemic because it employs people with disabilities, most of which are considered high-risk.

The training was also put on hold because of the lack of finances coming into the organization, Payne said. Service dog training is made possible through different kinds of grants, and Payne said that COVID-19 stopped most of the grants they’ve applied for in the past from coming in now.

“It takes about $30,000 to train a service dog from start to finish, with staff, food, helping with vet bills, and all that great stuff,” Payne said. “We have not this year even gotten $30,000 in.”

Much of the staff isn’t getting paid at the moment, Payne said. The non-profit is struggling with payroll, paying its bills, resulting in employee layoffs throughout the last year. Paying the staff is important to them, she said.

One of Payne’s major goals is to make those who have different abilities feel welcome and allow them to work with K9 friends who will love them, not judge them and take care of them.