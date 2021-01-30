PPK9 Angels — A Dog's Way of Life asks for financial support to continue services during the pandemic

STUARTS DRAFT — Stacey Payne, co-owner of Positive Paws K9 Angels — A Dog’s Way of Life, said the non-profit organization was doing pretty well before last year. Now the organization is struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Positive Paws K9 Angels offers service dog training, emotional support animal training, therapy group training and socialization training under normal circumstances. Because of the virus, some of these services aren’t available right now.
“COVID has messed up a lot of things, and we are struggling,” Payne said.
Payne’s dream to own a non-profit organization that provides service and therapy dogs for people in the community came true when she and two others started PPK9 Angels seven years ago.
“We’re providing dogs, whether it be therapy dogs or service dogs, for people in our community that need them the most in order to navigate through life in a different way,” Payne said.
The PPK9 Angels service dog program is different from anyone else’s because the owner is a huge part of training from start to finish, Payne said.
About 90 percent of all service dogs in other programs wash out because they don’t get the chance to build relationships with those they are being trained to assist, Payne said. She wants to cut down on that. Payne believes the PPK9 Angels service dog program works so well because it starts with a puppy picking an owner, and not the other way around. Most people choose a specific dog because of the way it looks, she said.
PPK9 Angels typically train around 10 to 15 dogs yearly, but service training has been put on hold because of the pandemic. Payne said the organization has opened and closed throughout the pandemic because it employs people with disabilities, most of which are considered high-risk.
The training was also put on hold because of the lack of finances coming into the organization, Payne said. Service dog training is made possible through different kinds of grants, and Payne said that COVID-19 stopped most of the grants they’ve applied for in the past from coming in now.
“It takes about $30,000 to train a service dog from start to finish, with staff, food, helping with vet bills, and all that great stuff,” Payne said. “We have not this year even gotten $30,000 in.”
Much of the staff isn’t getting paid at the moment, Payne said. The non-profit is struggling with payroll, paying its bills, resulting in employee layoffs throughout the last year. Paying the staff is important to them, she said.
One of Payne’s major goals is to make those who have different abilities feel welcome and allow them to work with K9 friends who will love them, not judge them and take care of them.
“You will feel like an active individual in our community, and for those who qualify for a service dog to be a part of this family, you are a part of something bigger than what you even know,” Payne said.
The organization is also important to volunteers like Waynesboro resident Benjamin Ferris. He first brought his two-year-old Shepherd Zoe to PPK9 Angels a year ago for socialization training. Ferris, who’s out of work because of health issues, now comes in with his family of six weekly to get out and spend time playing with the dogs.
“It’s been a huge blessing for us,” Ferris said.
PPK9 Angels is also partnering with local shelters, including the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center and Dogs Deserve Better Blue Ridge out of Charlottesville to provide socialization training and other basic training for dogs. This makes dogs more easily adoptable and gives them a greater chance at staying in a forever home. Payne said.
To keep providing services such as this, Payne said they need money coming in. Her hope is that bigger businesses like the Hershey Company or local churches will see the good the non-profit is doing for the community and write them a check for something, she said.
“I’m pleading to people to help us continue our mission and help support what we’re doing here," Payne said.
Harrisonburg residents Carolyn and Peyton Kenee, the mother and son duo behind 4 Hands 8 Paws, LLC, have partnered with Payne for two years. They plan to donate the proceeds from their January and February sales to PPK9 Angels.
“We decided we would make merchandise, sell it and then donate the proceeds to local rescues,” Carolyn said. “To date, we’ve donated over $9,200 to probably 20 different rescue groups or causes.”
Board members and other donors have helped pay mortgage payments and electric bills, but Payne said there’s so much more that’s needed.
Those interested in supporting PPK9 Angels through 4 Hands 8 Paws, LLC can purchase items online at 4-hands-8-paws.myshopify.com/. PPK9 Angels also plans to sell shirts and keychains online once its website is up and running, Payne said.