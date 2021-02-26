Predominantly Black, predominantly white Waynesboro churches unite to promote racial reconciliation

Two Waynesboro churches are working together to promote racial justice, equality and antiracism in the community.
For the past six months, members of the predominantly Black Christ Tabernacle Church of God in Christ have met with members of the predominantly white Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church weekly over Zoom to develop trust, understanding and love between the two congregations.
Paul Pingel, pastor of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, and Clyde D. Brown, pastor of Christ Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, have been friends for years. Together, the two have promoted racial discussions between congregations through pulpit swaps and lunches. After George Floyd’s death in 2020, Pingel said there was an urgency to go beyond these things and engage one another in serious conversations in hopes of racial reconciliation.
“If anything has happened over the last year, it’s that there is still a need for racial reconciliation,” Pingel said.
During Zoom meetings, Grace members recognized their privilege and reflected on ways their actions and inactions have contributed to racial injustice, Pingel said. Christ Tabernacle members have shared personal stories of discrimination, micro-aggression and violence and reflected on the impact these events have had on them.
Brown said it had been a relief for him and members of Christ Tabernacle to share these experiences with his brothers and sisters of the caucasian ethnicity during the meetings.
“Not only have we had to live it, but it’s a part of the development of our psychology,” Brown said. “That’s why we need to be able to share that with them.”
After the new year, Pingel and Brown both felt there was a God-given call for the discussion to expand as it continued to grow, Pingel said. The answer was to have a monthly community prayer vigil focusing on racial reconciliation and antiracism.
The first vigil was on Martin Luther King Jr. day, and the second meeting was Feb. 20 in Constitution Park in downtown Waynesboro. Twelve people from different churches in the community, including Zion Lutheran Church, Waynesboro First Baptist and St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, attended Saturday’s vigil. Pingel opened the meeting in prayer and invited others to join him in prayer if they felt led to.
Gordon Putnam of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church has been a part of the weekly discussions between the two churches and said he was blown away by some of Christ Tabernacle’s stories about racism.
“It’s not something out there,” Putnam said. “It’s happening to them every day when they are in this community, or any community.”
Before retiring, Putnam was a hospital chaplain at The University of Virginia for over a decade where he worked in a multicultural environment. Although he said he was always on the edge of trying to do things about racism, he’s sad he didn’t work to do more about it long time ago.
“Being antiracist is different than saying you’re not racist,” Putnam said.
In addition to sharing their stories, those attending weekly meetings also read and watch antiracism books and movies to promote discussion in the group. The Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church website has an antiracism section, which Putnam helps run. The section has information about books on racism, movies and other additional resources.
Brown said he hopes the marriage between Grace Evangelical and Christ Tabernacle becomes contagious not only in the church, but also in the community.
“When others can see the need for us to really come together and grieve and talk, we better understand each other when we are able to communicate,” Brown said.
The next community prayer vigil will be 3 p.m. on March 20 at North Park in Waynesboro.