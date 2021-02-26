Predominantly Black, predominantly white Waynesboro churches unite to promote racial reconciliation

“Not only have we had to live it, but it’s a part of the development of our psychology,” Brown said. “That’s why we need to be able to share that with them.”

After the new year, Pingel and Brown both felt there was a God-given call for the discussion to expand as it continued to grow, Pingel said. The answer was to have a monthly community prayer vigil focusing on racial reconciliation and antiracism.

The first vigil was on Martin Luther King Jr. day, and the second meeting was Feb. 20 in Constitution Park in downtown Waynesboro. Twelve people from different churches in the community, including Zion Lutheran Church, Waynesboro First Baptist and St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, attended Saturday’s vigil. Pingel opened the meeting in prayer and invited others to join him in prayer if they felt led to.

Gordon Putnam of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church has been a part of the weekly discussions between the two churches and said he was blown away by some of Christ Tabernacle’s stories about racism.

“It’s not something out there,” Putnam said. “It’s happening to them every day when they are in this community, or any community.”