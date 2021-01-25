Preliminary subdivision plans presented for area behind Walmart, Martin's in Waynesboro

Waynesboro City Council received its first look at what a subdivision to be constructed behind the Lucy Lane Walmart and Martin's Supermarket may look like.

The nearly 70 acres of land on Tiffany Drive was rezoned by council in August to allow for up to 600 housing units in the area.

Although the area is permitted up to 600 units, less than 400 units will be constructed at maximum buildout according to Waynesboro's Director of Planning Luke Juday.

"They are only proposing a subdivision with 208 units, and it'll leave some space for probably close to 200 or fewer units in the future. The max buildout they're going to get at the end of this is...well below the numbers we saw on the (traffic impact analysis)," Juday said.

The subdivision, now referred to as Creekwood Village, will consist of 62 single-family detached units, 110 single-family attached units and 36 townhouse units.

Creekwood Village, previously dubbed CarFlo Farm, also will include a pocket park that is at least 30,000 square feet, construct a multi-use path along the main road, and designate land available to the city for future recreational purposes at the city's request.