Production begins on student-run farm at Waynesboro’s Berkeley Glenn Elementary School

Cotter said a third of the food would go to the cafeteria. While it won’t be used for food service for all students, Cotter said one possible idea is that families can come in and try to cook with new vegetables, like the kohlrabi, that will be planted in the garden.

Another goal of the program is to provide fresh produce for the community. The garden will produce traditional vegetables such as corn, beans and lettuce. In addition to these crops, it will also provide unique produce for families who may not be able to get it elsewhere, Cotter said. They will use the same structure they’ve been using in the last year to offer bags of fresh produce to the families who pick up those meals.

Julia Loman, AMI farm manager, said seeing the number of people involved with the project has been inspiring.

“I think a lot of farmers struggle with, ‘What am I doing?’ and we’re able to see every day that people are excited for it and appreciate what we’re doing,” Loman said.

Loman added that a lot of students are excited about fresh vegetables.