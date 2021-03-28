Production begins on student-run farm at Waynesboro’s Berkeley Glenn Elementary School

Waynesboro Middle School students will soon reap the benefits of a new community garden at Berkeley Glenn Elementary.
Waynesboro Schools partnered with Allegheny Mountain Institute (AMI), an educational non-profit organization with the mission to cultivate healthy communities through food and education, to incorporate the gardens into education programs. They broke ground on the project earlier this month.
“It’s really exciting,” said Denise Cotter, community outreach and grant manager.
The high production farm consists of 12 rectangular in-ground areas and is expected to yield around 5,000 pounds of produce. There is also space for an outdoor classroom, a vegetable washing station and a greenhouse that will teach students winter growing techniques.
During the 2019-20 school year, Waynesboro High School and Kate Collins Middle School were awarded two $50,000 extended year planning grants for student programs. Last November, the school announced that both schools were awarded $300,000 each to implement the programs. The grant is renewable for up to three years.
The first step of the planning grant was installing the two courtyard garden spaces at Kate Collins Middle last spring. Cotter explained that while the grant was awarded to Kate Collins Middle, there was not enough space to do the high yield farm at the school. The land at Berkeley Glenn also provided good soil, Cotter said.
Cotter said a third of the food would go to the cafeteria. While it won’t be used for food service for all students, Cotter said one possible idea is that families can come in and try to cook with new vegetables, like the kohlrabi, that will be planted in the garden.
Another goal of the program is to provide fresh produce for the community. The garden will produce traditional vegetables such as corn, beans and lettuce. In addition to these crops, it will also provide unique produce for families who may not be able to get it elsewhere, Cotter said. They will use the same structure they’ve been using in the last year to offer bags of fresh produce to the families who pick up those meals.
Julia Loman, AMI farm manager, said seeing the number of people involved with the project has been inspiring.
“I think a lot of farmers struggle with, ‘What am I doing?’ and we’re able to see every day that people are excited for it and appreciate what we’re doing,” Loman said.
Loman added that a lot of students are excited about fresh vegetables.
The garden will link directly to academic programs and is designed to provide a real-life platform for students to apply content. AMI fellows Justin Seguret and Melanie Canales have been working with teachers and students to combine classroom curriculum with hands-on experience in the garden.
“The goal is to find ways to integrate the classroom curriculum as much as possible into the garden tasks that need doing year after year,”
For example, one class did a seed starting class and another learned about cover cropping in the garden, Seguret said.
“We’re getting a lot of student involvement in the garden already,” Seguret said.
Cotter said it will also be used in Math class and English class.
The crops will be planted some time next month and are expected to be harvested in early summer. As part of this year’s summer instructional program, middle school students will have the opportunity to learn at the Berkeley Glenn garden.
Seguret said it’s been good to see the community involvement with the project. He said it’s helping them make sure the project is hitting all of the points they hope to hit.