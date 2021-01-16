Protesters calling for Congressman Ben Cline's resignation gather for the second time in Staunton

Five people died as a result of the incident on Jan. 6.

Falls Church resident Olivia Bravo, a gun violence prevention lobbyist, traveled to Staunton with her mom Francesca Costantino on Saturday morning for the rally. The two women heard about the event through Facebook.

Bravo’s work is based out of Washington, D.C. She said it was really scary to see the events that took place at the Capitol, a place she’s spent a lot of time for work.

“The defacement of federal property that is so American, and then to see the American flag be on top of that in the name of patriotism, was like a dagger to the heart,” Bravo said. “It was really disturbing, and being so close to that was also really scary as well.”

Staunton resident JoAnn Tigert is also calling for Cline’s resignation. Tigert was at the 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville and said other than that event, Jan. 6 is the most disgusting thing she’s ever witnessed.

“How could you not stand up against what happened? Our entire democracy has been compromised by a bunch of Trump-loving liars and conspiracy theorists,” Tigert said.