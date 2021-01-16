Protesters calling for Congressman Ben Cline's resignation gather for the second time in Staunton

STAUNTON — “Ben Cline resign” and “Hey hey, ho ho, Ben Cline has got to go” are just a few of the phrases protesters chanted outside the Augusta County Courthouse in downtown Staunton on Saturday morning.
Nearly 60 people gathered for the “RESIGN Ben Cline” rally, a second peaceful protest calling for the resignation of Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District representative Ben Cline following his objections to official Electoral College results on Jan. 6.
“It’s a cold day, but we are a fierce crowd, and we’re here to demand that Ben Cline resign,” said William Walker, one of the event’s organizers.
Cline has failed to take his oath to the U.S. Constitution seriously on multiple occasions over the last three months, Walker said.
One example Walker gave was Cline proclaiming the General Election was a fraud during a rally at the Staunton Mall after the election. Another time Walker said Cline broke his oath of office is when the Congressman rejected legal electoral votes, the same day President Donald Trump’s supporters breached the U.S. Capitol Building as legislators began certifying election results.
“I would submit to you that there’s a direct line from that rally that took place at Staunton Mall to what happened at the U.S. Capitol a few days ago,” Walker said. “That’s what Mr. Cline does.”
Five people died as a result of the incident on Jan. 6.
Falls Church resident Olivia Bravo, a gun violence prevention lobbyist, traveled to Staunton with her mom Francesca Costantino on Saturday morning for the rally. The two women heard about the event through Facebook.
Bravo’s work is based out of Washington, D.C. She said it was really scary to see the events that took place at the Capitol, a place she’s spent a lot of time for work.
“The defacement of federal property that is so American, and then to see the American flag be on top of that in the name of patriotism, was like a dagger to the heart,” Bravo said. “It was really disturbing, and being so close to that was also really scary as well.”
Staunton resident JoAnn Tigert is also calling for Cline’s resignation. Tigert was at the 2017 ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville and said other than that event, Jan. 6 is the most disgusting thing she’s ever witnessed.
“How could you not stand up against what happened? Our entire democracy has been compromised by a bunch of Trump-loving liars and conspiracy theorists,” Tigert said.
Lady Liberty, better known as Waynesboro resident Joanne Palmer, donned some Statue of Liberty apparel to “share her light” at Saturday’s protest.
“She’s an important part of our history, and in the future, people will look back to see who was on which side today,” Palmer said. “I hope that people will see the light and expel the corrupt officials who are betraying Lady Liberty’s vision.”
Former Republican Mason Kilbourn, who helped organize Saturday’s rally, said Cline lied when he took his oath of office.
“I contend that Ben Cline never took an oath to uphold the constitution of the United States, he took an oath to support and be loyal to Donald Trump, and that was the oath he took,” Kilbourn said.
Kilbourn organized the rally held last week outside of Cline’s Staunton office.
Staunton resident and veteran Edward Wulin echoed other protester’s feelings on Saturday morning. While holding a sign that read “Cline resign,” he called Cline’s action “un-American” and is “totally disgusted” with him, he said.
“He defended Trump to the end, he’s against our constitution [and] to actually stand up against a fair election when he signed all those lawsuits is just repulsive,” Wulin said. “As a proud veteran who served honorably, I believe in the rule of law, and I serve the constitution, not the president of the United States.”
Later Saturday afternoon, Cline issued a statement about the Staunton rally.
“Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our Republic, and I respect our first amendment and those who exercised their right to free speech today outside of the Courthouse in Staunton,” Cline said. “I will continue to support civil discourse while condemning all forms of political violence. Only through reasoned dialogue will we find lasting solutions to the important issues facing our Commonwealth and our nation.”
Before ending his speech, Walker challenged Cline to a Zoom debate and encouraged attendees to call Cline on Monday about the request.