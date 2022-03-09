Public gets a peek at I-81 Weyers Cave corridor upgrades

WEYERS CAVE — Improving congestion and safety at the Interstate 81 exit 235 corridor along Route 256 in Weyers Cave is critical to Augusta County’s future, according to County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald.

Weyers Cave is one of Augusta County’s hubs and a catalyst for future development. The area has infrastructure that makes it ready for economic and residential development.

“It is one of our urban service areas,” Fitzgerald said of Weyers Cave during an open house Monday night at the Plecker Workforce Center at Blue Ridge Community College. “We also have a fair amount of industrial property there and there is access to the airport and Blue Ridge Community College.”

Monday’s open house was to look at long-term improvement options along Route 256 that have been studied by the Staunton-Augusta-Waynesboro Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Traffic backs up during morning and afternoon rush times along 256, as vehicles attempt to turn onto I-81 both north and south .

Fitzgerald and VDOT Transportation Planner Adam Campbell said the options include widening the bridge over the interstate on 256 to three lanes and locating a traffic roundabout close to the bridge.

The preliminary estimate of widening the bridge is $15 million to $20 million, which would include adding the third lane and a new bridge deck. A traffic roundabout has an estimated cost of $5 million to $7 million.

Campbell said a roundabout is not a fix for every traffic situation. But he said roundabouts have proven to “bring a huge reduction in crashes” and shortening the delays in traffic.

Monday’s open house was to receive public input. Fitzgerald and Campbell said funding for improvements of Route 256 through VDOT would take several years. Design work might not happen for another three years if a project is approved, and construction would be further out.

But Fitzgerald said it is possible that Augusta County might look at a phased approach to improvements on 256.

“I foresee us having the first phase,” he said of an initial improvement followed by others.