Public hearings to be held in April on Waynesboro's FY22 budget

"I would love to see a Sunset Park, but I see it as more of a want than a need right now when the roads to get to that park are in such poor shape. The fire station, I feel, is a need," Williams said.

Mayor Bobby Henderson said he agreed with Short on the point that Sunset Park is a priority that business owners have said will attract people to the community.

Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw told council that city staff can explore those options, but "projects we want to do are easily set aside because of things we have to do."

Also included in the FY22 budget is a $1.3 million increase to Waynesboro Public Schools, a $330,000 increase in correction and detention, a $326,000 increase in police and fire, a $193,000 increase in health insurance and a $128,000 increase to fund new positions.

The new positions funded are one full-time building a zoning technician, two full-time public works utility positions, a part-time senior systems analyst, a part-time CIT coordinator for the police department, a part-time ADA coordinator for building and zoning, and a part-time office manager for the emergency operations center. Several requested positions are not recommended to be funded in FY22, including a public information officer for the city, an assistant voting registrar, 12 police positions and six fire fighter positions.