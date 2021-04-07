Public hearings to be held in April on Waynesboro's FY22 budget

City residents will have a chance to comment on the proposed fiscal year 2022 operating budget at public hearings throughout April.
In two days of budget work sessions on Monday and Tuesday, City Manager Mike Hamp presented council members a FY22 budget that balances at more then $54.5 million.
The FY22 budget is a 7.62% increase from FY21, which saw reductions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is similar to the FY20 budget that balanced at more than $54.2 million.
The budget presentation for FY22 is based on a real estate tax rate of 90 cents per each $100 of a property's assessed value. Because of recent property reassessments, the city could lower that rate to 83 cents.
"In normal times, the new revenue from a general reassessment would provide a boost in the form of durable revenue growth creating capacity to achieve progress on projects," Hamp said.
But to recover from a fiscal year hit by the pandemic, Hamp said new revenue from this year's reassessment is "especially important to repair and restore the financial footing for the municipal organization following the exceptional measures implemented last year from the pandemic."
Local revenues are "generally flat" with the exception of real estate, Hamp said, which has remained robust despite economic turmoil from COVID.
Economic activity remains "better than originally forecasted" from COVID, Hamp added, but not all of council's Tier 1 priorities — employee compensation, Sunset Park and a West End Fire Station — can be accomplished in FY22.
The proposed budget currently includes a 3% merit opportunity for city employees and a $944,000 reserve for the West End Fire Station. It does not make significant progress on the wage compensation study, delayed now for the second year, and does not include Sunset Park.
At-large councilman Terry Short Jr. questioned Tuesday why reserve funds were being reallocated to fund the beginning stages of the West End Fire Station rather than accrue a $4 million debt service that would fund both the fire station and Sunset Park in their entirety.
"It may sound great that we keep stocking money away, but any recent experience that anyone has had with the cost of material, time and labor will tell you it's only going to get more expensive. My fear is that we stock away, but cost continue to rise. The longer we wait, the more costly it's going to become for tax payers," Short said, adding that the fire station project could have been completed 15 years ago at a fraction of the cost.
Hamp said the fire station's completion could cost about $2 to $2.5 million.
Ward B councilman Bruce Allen said he had "no interest" in $4 million of debt. Ward A councilwoman Lana Williams also said she was not comfortable with a loan of $4 million.
"I would love to see a Sunset Park, but I see it as more of a want than a need right now when the roads to get to that park are in such poor shape. The fire station, I feel, is a need," Williams said.
Mayor Bobby Henderson said he agreed with Short on the point that Sunset Park is a priority that business owners have said will attract people to the community.
Deputy City Manager Jim Shaw told council that city staff can explore those options, but "projects we want to do are easily set aside because of things we have to do."
Also included in the FY22 budget is a $1.3 million increase to Waynesboro Public Schools, a $330,000 increase in correction and detention, a $326,000 increase in police and fire, a $193,000 increase in health insurance and a $128,000 increase to fund new positions.
The new positions funded are one full-time building a zoning technician, two full-time public works utility positions, a part-time senior systems analyst, a part-time CIT coordinator for the police department, a part-time ADA coordinator for building and zoning, and a part-time office manager for the emergency operations center. Several requested positions are not recommended to be funded in FY22, including a public information officer for the city, an assistant voting registrar, 12 police positions and six fire fighter positions.
Funds not currently allocated include more than $4 million anticipated for the city of Waynesboro in the next round of stimulus from the federal government. Since the city has not received communication on when the funds will be received or any restrictions on their use, the funds are not currently reflected in the FY22 budget, Shaw said.
In FY22, there is no proposed increase in water rates, a 3% increase in sewer, a stormwater utility fee increase from $3.96/ERU to $4.56/ERU per month, and a $1.50 per month proposed increase in monthly refuse collection rates.
On April 12, a public hearing on the reassessment and proposed real property tax increase will take place at 7 p.m. at the Waynesboro High School auditorium. The meeting also will stream live on the city's YouTube channel.
At city council's April 26 meeting, public hearings will be held to introduce the necessary budget ordinances.
Another budget work session is slated for April 28.
Monday and Tuesday's full budget work sessions are available for public viewing on the city's Youtube Channel "Waynesboro VA."