Public Work Operations holds snow rodeo training for potential Valley winter storms

It takes one to snow one.

A team of Waynesboro city maintenance employees gathered earlier this week to prepare to plow out snow during the winter.

The city’s Public Works Operations Building on Essex Avenue held a snow rodeo training Tuesday morning in preparation for the Valley’s winter storms. Underneath the foggy and quiet morning, city maintenance employees in green construction jackets were seen at the operations building’s back lot, as they observed the newer staffs carefully driving the big dump-turned-plow trucks in between a narrow pathway of bright orange cones.

The annual event is held as a training preparation for new staff and to challenge existing staff in a competitive environment.

“It’s competitive and it teaches them snow plow awareness, which is the equipment that they don’t use everyday,” said David Key, supervisor of the Snow Rodeo training. “It’s a refresher for them to get use to driving through the obstacle course.”

Key explained that there are six obstacles the driver must go through to reach the of the pathway. The orange cones represent those obstacles such as cars parallel-parked on the streets, the streets’ tightness in downtown, sharp right turns or any other objects that the plow trucks could potentially hit. Drivers would have to be aware of how they turn and being conscious of where the plow is in reference to the obstacle. If they knock down a cone or two, the observing employees will have to tally mark them and have the drivers start all over.

One driver, Andre Jones, a stormwater inspector, was one of the first people to drive the plow trucks that morning.

“Driving the plow truck isn’t bad,” he said. “It’s just you got to be careful of the citizens and other vehicles.”

What is the reward in this snow rodeo competition? Bragging rights.

“It’s good for team building and camaraderie from the guys,” Keys said. “They’re all excited, they’re all trying to get that best score.”

William Evans, who’s been working at the operation building for over four years, was judging the first obstacle of a tight right curve.

He said five cones have knocked over so far by four different drivers.

“It’s very tight,” Evans said. “It looks wide out here, but once you get in the trucks, it’s narrow.”

However, he said feels good observing and helping the newer drivers out.

“It really helps them out and keeps them aware,” Evans said. “It’s a very cautious job when you’re out there plowing, you got to be aware.”