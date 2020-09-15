Rabid raccoon reported in Staunton

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STAUNTON — A raccoon found near the Vinson Street area on Friday in Staunton tested positive for rabies, the Virginia Department of Health said Tuesday.

The raccoon was submitted for rabies testing after a suspected encounter with a pet, VDH said.

“The raccoon no longer poses a threat, but any human or animal that may have been exposed to the raccoon’s saliva would be considered a potential exposure and should receive medical evaluation,” the health department said in a released statement.

Anyone who may have been bitten, scratched or licked by this raccoon or any mammal exposed to it is asked to seek medical attention. Rabies is fatal to animals and humans once symptoms begin, but can be prevented in humans if they receive vaccine and medication soon after exposure.

To help prevent the spread of rabies, the health department recommends never approaching a wild animal, especially a raccoon, fox, skunk or bat, and especially if the animal is behaving oddly or seen in the daylight. In addition, stray cats and dogs should be avoided.

Other prevention methods include vaccinating dogs, cats and ferrets, not feeding wild animals or strays, and keeping pets confined on your property or walking them on a leash.

If any wild animal bites or interacts with any domestic animal, notify the local health department and animal control, as well as have the domestic animal evaluated by a veterinarian.

