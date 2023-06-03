STAUNTON — Friday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day, and a group of area activists gathered in front of the Augusta County Courthouse to support reforms and banning assault weapons.

They carried signs and responded to motorists honking their horns in support.

Barbara Lee of Staunton, the vice chair of the Staunton Democratic Committee, said she supports “stronger laws, background checks, and getting assault weapons off the street.”

Sharon Van Name of Waynesboro, the chair of the Waynesboro Democratic Committee, said she is against “gun violence in general and assault weapons.”

Many in the crowd of more than 20 on the steps of the courthouse said they understand the love of guns by hunters and sportsmen, but said, “It is ridiculous to have bump stocks.” Bump stocks are gun stocks that can assist the recoil of a semi-automatic weapon to fire ammunition in rapid succession.

Augusta County resident Randall Wolf helped organize Friday’s rally but could not attend because of illness. Wolf, a Democratic candidate for Virginia House District 36, said by email he plans to propose a 30 percent excise tax on the sale of guns and ammunition in Virginia to address gun violence. The measure would also provide funds to support victims of gun violence, increase crisis mental healthcare, expand background checks, gun buyback programs and help with better security in schools.

President Joe Biden issued a statement Friday morning regarding National Gun Violence Awareness Day. He said the United States has lost more than 40,000 to gun violence in the past year alone. And Biden said there is strong support for reforms.

The president said in a statement: “A broad majority of Americans want to see commonsense reforms that would curb our gun violence epidemic — like establishing universal background checks, requiring safe storage of firearms, and finally banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines.”