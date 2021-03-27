Randall Wolf announces candidacy for 20th District House Seat

“I think that there’s a growing movement in this country and especially, I hope, in the Valley that people are beginning to understand that Republicans are in this to transfer wealth from poor people to powerful people,” Walker said in an interview on Friday evening. “I think it’s time that we wake up to that and insist that more of the resources be applied to the needs of the middle class [and] lower class people.”

The 20th House of Delegates district represents parts of Augusta and Nelson counties, Highland county, and the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro

The district is currently occupied by Del. John Avoli, R-Staunton, who announced his campaign for re-election in a press release on Friday.

In the press release, Avoli said he would build on his pledge to uphold second amendment freedoms, protect the lives of the unborn and ensure that the people of the 20th District have a representative that works for them.