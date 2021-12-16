Rapid COVID tests available for free at area public libraries

FISHERSVILLE — Just in time for holiday gatherings, the Augusta County Library and the Staunton Public Library are partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to offer free rapid at-home COVID test kits available for pick-up while supplies last.

“This partnership is a great way to make at-home testing widely available in the area so individuals have the opportunity to know their COVID status before being around friends and loved ones for the holidays," said Jennifer Brown, director of the Augusta County Library.

In Augusta County, tests are available at Fishersville Main Library, Churchville Branch Library, Stuarts Draft Library Station and Weyers Cave Library Station. Those interested should call ahead to pick up a test at curbside. For more information, visit AugustaCountyLibrary.org.

Tests are also available at Staunton Public Library. Those interested should call (540) 332-3902 upon arrival. For more information, visit StauntonLibrary.org.