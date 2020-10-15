Reckless driving charge dropped against Augusta County deputy who crashed patrol vehicle

STAUNTON — A reckless driving charge against an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dropped Thursday morning in Augusta County General District Court.

The deputy, Michael Stogdale, was charged by Virginia State Police in January after crashing his patrol vehicle while responding to a call in Stuarts Draft. Stogdale has been employed by the sheriff’s office since July 2018.

Stogdale was responding to a call for a report of a man brandishing a firearm at Sheetz on Stuarts Draft Highway around midnight when the single-vehicle crash occurred in the 1000 block of Augusta Farms Road near Jossie Lane.

The sheriff’s office said at the time that Stogdale “failed to negotiate a curve” causing the vehicle to go off the road and roll several times. He was trapped in his patrol vehicle until being extricated and transported to Augusta Health in stable condition.

Excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

