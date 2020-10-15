 Skip to main content
Reckless driving charge dropped against Augusta County deputy who crashed patrol vehicle
Cop Crash on Augusta Farm Road (copy)

Augusta County Sheriff’s deputy Michael Stogdale faced a reckless driving charge after crashing his patrol vehicle while responding to a call in Stuarts Draft in January. The charge was dropped on Thursday.

 Courtesy of Augusta County Sheriff's Office

STAUNTON — A reckless driving charge against an Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dropped Thursday morning in Augusta County General District Court.

The deputy, Michael Stogdale, was charged by Virginia State Police in January after crashing his patrol vehicle while responding to a call in Stuarts Draft. Stogdale has been employed by the sheriff’s office since July 2018.

Stogdale was responding to a call for a report of a man brandishing a firearm at Sheetz on Stuarts Draft Highway around midnight when the single-vehicle crash occurred in the 1000 block of Augusta Farms Road near Jossie Lane.

The sheriff’s office said at the time that Stogdale “failed to negotiate a curve” causing the vehicle to go off the road and roll several times. He was trapped in his patrol vehicle until being extricated and transported to Augusta Health in stable condition.

Excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

Reporter

Logan Bogert is a reporter for The News Virginian in Waynesboro, Virginia. She can be reached at lbogert@newsvirginian.com or (540) 932-3562. Follow Logan on Twitter at @Logan_Bogert.

