RefillRenew owner Mandy Drumheller named woman-owned business of the year

“I think people really appreciate this because it is truly zero waste. When these tanks [are] empty, we have a truck that backs up and refills them, so there’s no plastic whatsoever,” Drumheller said.

To purchase any of the bulk refill items, customers can bring in their own containers or pick up a jar from the donated bottle library to buy product by the ounce. During the pandemic, bottles are sanitized before they are weighed and filled with your choice of product. Customers can also use mason jars for a $2 deposit that is refunded when jars are returned.

Other popular sellers are shampoo and conditioner, reusable lunch bags and locally made bar soap. Drumheller said Refill tries to work with local vendors whenever possible and added that working with them is fabulous.

“People really rally behind small businesses,” Drumheller said. “It feels like a home and feels like a family sometimes because our customers turn into regulars.”

The award winner said there are no differences or additional challenges just because she is a female business owner other than being out of the workforce for 10 years as a stay-at-home mom before opening Refill last summer.

“That’s hard. I’m rusty getting back into working,” she said.